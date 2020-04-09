I am proud of the Wisconsin values that raised me. I am in shell shock at the values on display today.

There is so much we don’t know about the coronavirus and where we are at. Truly like nothing we have witnessed in our lifetimes. Unfortunately we have learned that it is not a cold or the flu. From China to its bordering Taiwan, from Italy to South Korea, there is a lot that we do know. More importantly from Michigan to Ohio, we do know the effects of having an election during a pandemic: Lives will be lost.

It took Wisconsin’s Republican Legislature less than a minute to determine that was OK.

As the son of a World War II combat veteran (2nd Marine Division), I can understand the truth that democracy is something worth risking your life for. This is not that.

First, there is the fact that we are shutting down to preserve life and there is absolutely no valid reason the election could not be postponed for a period until either the virus is under control or we could institute a vote by mail or other system.

The notion of democratic elections where the people get to choose their government on the basis of their vote is a noble cause worth risking life for. This election can not, and will not, be that.

The Republicans know this and are willing to risk an unknown number of lives in order to exploit that fact to ensure Supreme Court control. Wisconsinites in densely populated Democratic districts will face a significantly higher risk and will have far less access to the ability to vote relative to the Wisconsinites who live in sparsely populated rural Republican districts. This is not democracy. Why is this not the headline in every newspaper and local TV news?

Wade Brezina

Minneapolis, formerly of New Richmond