Contrast one wartime president with another.
“The buck stops here!” -- Harry Truman
“I’m not going to own it. I don’t take responsibility at all.” -- Donald Trump
Facing a pandemic requiring disciplined leadership and decisive action to harness a life-and-death crisis unlike anything he had staged on “reality” TV, Trump has dithered and denied the ominous forecasts of medical experts, claiming instead: “It’s going to disappear. One day – it’s like a miracle – it will disappear.”
Seemingly more interested in ratings than results, Trump presides over self-serving daily sessions spewing the day’s talking points – which will more than likely be replaced with new distractions the following afternoon.
Some of us can recall a White House that embodied the greatest generation and profiles in courage. Today – little more than gaslighting and the art of the deal.
Sad. So very sad.
William Giese
Hudson