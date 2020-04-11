“The buck stops here!” -- Harry Truman

“I’m not going to own it. I don’t take responsibility at all.” -- Donald Trump

Facing a pandemic requiring disciplined leadership and decisive action to harness a life-and-death crisis unlike anything he had staged on “reality” TV, Trump has dithered and denied the ominous forecasts of medical experts, claiming instead: “It’s going to disappear. One day – it’s like a miracle – it will disappear.”

Seemingly more interested in ratings than results, Trump presides over self-serving daily sessions spewing the day’s talking points – which will more than likely be replaced with new distractions the following afternoon.

Some of us can recall a White House that embodied the greatest generation and profiles in courage. Today – little more than gaslighting and the art of the deal.

Sad. So very sad.

William Giese

Hudson