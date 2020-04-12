Democratic socialism. These words are on the lips of many, both positively and negatively. My wife and I have lived in two countries that have a strong socialistic emphasis — Scotland and Denmark. Both are wonderful places to live, but we will limit our remarks to Denmark.

The Danes want everyone to have a good quality of life. They want the poor to be lifted up, consequently the rich are taxed so this is possible. While living there, we heard no one complain about taxes. We only saw one lady who was homeless and that was her choice.

There is no tuition for university students. Granted universities were difficult to enter, however once admitted students paid nothing. Denmark's transportation system is extremely efficient.

My salary was extremely low. We still had to pay about 40% of my salary on taxes. We didn't mind because our standard of living was quite high.

The Danes also have free enterprise. They own businesses and factories. There certainly is the profit motive. However, they look at competitors as colleagues. They are in this together. They are not communists nor do they want to become communistic. They see that all should have a good quality of life. No one should go hungry. No one should go homeless. Everyone should have medical care. The mentally ill also are helped.

While there, a father came to Copenhagen to be reconciled to his daughter who was a member of our congregation. After arriving, they went to a restaurant. While getting reacquainted, he had a stroke. After three months in the hospital, he died. All of his care was paid by the Danish government. All people are dignified, even tourists.

Some will say, “If it is so great why didn’t you stay there?” Well, my mom was ill and needed care. All our family lived in Minnesota, and more importantly, we love the United States.

Democratic socialism is not to be feared. It is not a step toward communism. It cares for the poor, the homeless and all of us who need medical attention. It embraces business, industries and farms, people who seek to make a profit for private gain and to enhance the lives of people.

Paul and Ann Martinson

Hudson