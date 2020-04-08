I am proud to say I am a 3M retiree – I retired 13 years ago after a 35 year career. I joined 3M in 1972 and shortly thereafter joined what is today, the Personal Safety Division. Having the opportunity to work with the team that developed the N95 respirator family was a highlight of my 3M experience. The late Dan McDonald of Stillwater was the division VP. The late Einer Horne of Hudson was the technical director. I was the financial manager. The two were dedicated employees who served as mentors for me.

I stand behind CEO Mike Roman, the 3M Co. and the company’s integrity as 3M is criticized by the current administration. 3M is a top quality U.S. company which produces products globally, but is grounded in solid Midwest values. The company I know is the company that is working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to produce the high-quality respirators to meet significant increased demand.

As a former employee I recognize the obligations that come with being a multinational company that has responsibilities to meet demands and humanitarian needs globally. Unfortunately it appears the current administration doesn’t understand how a multinational company with global contracts and obligations operates.

I am writing on behalf of myself, but I am sure I speak for a host of many other retirees in supporting 3M.

James H. Freund

Hudson