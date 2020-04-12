We should have listened to the science. The COVID-19 pandemic is extracting a very high human cost due to our society’s lack of preparedness and our failure to take early action. This is a lesson in the price we pay for the political denial of science and our government’s failure to act decisively based on the early evidence.

The Earth is at risk from climate change. Let’s take this very hard COVID-19 lesson to heart and demand that our leaders start taking action on climate change now before it is altogether too late. Even as we emerge from the COVID-19 emergency we must begin to re-stimulate our economy in the direction of preventing a climate change disaster that makes COVID-19 look like kindergarten.

Experience is a hard teacher. Let’s hope that we are learning.

George Bussey

Ashland County