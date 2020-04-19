Daniel Reis, 76, of River Falls died recently on March 25. He was one of an important group of volunteers who underwent training in the early 1970s to form EMS services for the city of River Falls and surrounding townships. These River Falls volunteers responded 24/7 to bring ill or injured patients to the St. Joseph Hospital, later the River Falls Area Hospital.
Besides Danny Reis, the volunteers included Mary Sticht Waters, Gary Eloranta, Mike Suttgen, Liz Ostendorp, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Wilkins, Leroy Larson, John Isaacson, Pat Petricka and Gloria Reis.
Many of these volunteers slept in sweat suits in order to respond to night time calls as quickly as possible. I will never forget them.
James R. Beix, MD
River Falls