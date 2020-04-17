While homebound, I’ve heard of many wonderful things that this order has produced … families being and playing together and liking it! Neighbors helping neighbors they previously did not even know. Children making cards for isolated elderly people they’ve never met before. Churches and support groups going above and beyond and getting creative to keep people connected and supported. Health care, emergency and first-responder personnel working on the front line to take good care of us. Such heroes. So much good.

We’re allowed to leave home for health care services and, though I didn’t really want to, April 11 I visited a Hudson clinic for a scheduled appointment. It wasn’t serious nor life-threatening or related to COVID-19 but it was a necessary visit.

After she checked three rooms to find sterile gloves so that she could attend to me, my nurse apologized for making me wait (Note: It was NOT she who needed to apologize). She explained that since the COVID-19 crisis, they now have to conceal or lock up gloves and other medical supplies so as to protect them. Because when left alone in an exam room, so many patients have been rummaging through the clinic’s cupboards and drawers and have been stealing essential medical supplies. Such cowardly thieves. So much evil.

What is wrong with people? Shouldn’t we be looking out for each other and those caring for us instead of stealing for ourselves?

Our health care workers are begging for donations for supplies because there are not enough available for those who are taking care of us and are trying to keep us safe. And the very people they are trying to take care of and keep safe are stealing their supplies.

I know that desperate times call for desperate measures, but stealing from this or any clinic that is trying to help us and our neighbors stay healthy is just plain shameful.

Deb Hoffman

Hudson