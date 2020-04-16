Failing to delay election was unjustifiable

I am very saddened that many of our state legislators put politics before the health of our citizens when they refused to delay our April election. If even one voter or poll worker contracts the virus because of voting, it will be one too many. While this isn’t as likely in St. Croix or Pierce counties, it certainly is a strong possibility in larger metropolitan areas.

I can’t imagine how the legislators who voted against the delay are able to justify that action at the health risk of our citizens.

Nancy Langness

Hudson

Protect citizens first

On April 7, my wife and I exercised our constitutional right by voting in person and in doing so put other voters, the poll workers, and ourselves at an unnecessary risk because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some 250,000 American citizens may perish as a result of this virus.

The argument based on “the precedence we set for the future” is a baseless argument because in our lifetime we have never experienced a pandemic of this magnitude.

To change the date of an election should be a rare event, and I believe most events (99.9%) would not even come close to the level of threat as the COVID-19 pandemic.

I believe that one of the main functions of a government is to protect its people. Did the decision of the Wisconsin GOP protect us citizens? No. When I look at patterns of behavior it becomes quite clear that voter suppression is the modus operandi of the GOP.

If you are in government at any level, PLEASE put the safety and wellbeing of our citizens first over party politics designed to maintain power.

David Bredehoft

Hudson

GOP lawmakers cared about power, not people

We appear to have plummeted toward the nadir of toxic partisanship with the Wisconsin GOP and Supreme Court agreeing to endanger voters’ health and lives at the polls in this moment of pandemic.

Wisconsin turns out to be the only state with a scheduled April primary that didn’t have the basic sense and decency to postpone the in-person vote for the sake of public health. The nation must be scratching its head: “What were they thinking?”

The Republican calculation must be that the more voters who stay home the better their chances among the faithful still turning out. The goal? To ensure that incumbent conservative Supreme Court justice Daniel Kelly keeps his seat to cement the court’s right-ward leaning for years to come.

Meanwhile we have the hypocritical sideshow of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos telling us it’s “incredibly safe” to come out to vote while showing up to volunteer at his polling place dressed in more protective gear than a health care worker.

A sensible legislature not twisted by years of partisan contortions could have approved Governor Evers’ call to move the election to June. They could at least have eased absentee voting restrictions so as not to catch many voters in a political crossfire with no good option left to them. But that isn’t what this Legislature is about: They’re about the raw exercise and retention of power.

According to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, 72% of U.S. adults favor mail-in ballots for the fall elections if the COVID-19 virus is still a threat, which it’s likely to be. There’s ample time to avoid last-minute political maneuvering and do right by all Wisconsin voters if we can prevail on our power-drunk representatives to take this most sober measure to protect American democracy.

Thomas R. Smith

River Falls

Evers took action; Republicans did not

The Republican Party line about voting in the midst of a pandemic is fake news. You can sum up their position in one sentence: Blame the governor. For a party supposedly built on accountability, excuses are all you hear.

Tony Evers is an honest dedicated man with a spotless track record from his days as a small school superintendent till now. It can be argued that he should have acted earlier. He still acted! The voting fiasco could have been avoided. He called the Legislature together to meet on the issue. They gaveled themselves in and out of order with zero discussion.

The election was an out-of-control crisis. Now people are angry and the coverup is “Blame the governor.” That’s like justifying a failure to evacuate a burning building because the alarm was pulled late. Who cares. The alarm was pulled. The election could have been delayed.

Some say “What’s the fuss? I voted and it was all good and easy.” Really? You don’t know what is going to happen in our community as a result of that exposure on April 7.

Even if we are “all good” and the inevitable COVID-19 surge in Milwaukee never spreads up here, it's so sad to hear someone say, “I’m fine.” Have they not seen the pictures of the chaos in Milwaukee where thousands were exposed to the virus and also stripped of their right to vote by endless lines and illness concerns?

Many of us have no clue how bad this can be if we don’t do the right things. My wife and I have kids on the East Coast. We have many friends in health care. It tears us up to see pictures of America’s health care workers in ICUs treating patients while for too many the response is “ What’s the fuss? I’m fine.”

The April 7 vote was a humanitarian horror. No matter how much Republicans blame the governor they can’t escape this cold hard fact. They had the power to stop it. They chose not to.

Dan Woll and Catherine Shockey-Woll

River Falls

Democrats have lost their way

Politicians hate to let a good crisis go to waste and many are taking advantage of the coronavirus crisis. Just last week Democrats again held up additional money for small business loans so they could add more pet-project funding as they did to the previous bill. Funding which is totally unrelated to the coronavirus or American workers or small businesses.

The coronavirus is a bad deal for everyone. None of us are exempt from it. To blame President Donald Trump for any of it is absurd. After all, doesn’t the real blame lie with China? I hope you realize that and I’m sad for you if you don’t.

Should Wisconsin have delayed the election on April 7? Maybe, but voting is one of the most important civic obligations we have as citizens. I refuse to hide out in my basement like Joe Biden has been doing as if I were awaiting a nuclear attack. I voted.

Do you remember the 2017-2018 influenza season? The CDC estimated 45 million Americans were infected that season and flu related deaths topped 61,000. I hope we don’t reach that number with the coronavirus but we may. I only point this out to keep things in perspective

More than 20,000 coronavirus victims have already died in the U.S. and we mourn these losses as they are significant. Yet, since 1973 we have killed more than 61 million of our babies, mostly for profit, courtesy of the likes of Planned Parenthood and the Democrats. Why are coronavirus deaths in the thousands considered to be so tragic while abortion deaths in the millions are actually revered? Are we now reaping some of the death we have sown on the innocent millions?

Over the past three years, the Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives has been in attack mode against our president and our nation. They have completely lost their way on the values which made us a great nation in the first place: God, country and family. May God help us because Democrats surely will not.

Thomas Wulf

New Richmond