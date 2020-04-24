The COVID-19 has provided abundant opportunity for the media and left to attack President Donald Trump and for Trump to attack the attackers while absolving himself of any mistakes. Rampart polarizing of the problem is surely stoking the divisiveness that is already overwhelming our country.

Let’s face it, like it or not Trump is the president, is leading the federal government response, and has put together a very capable task force whose advice and recommendations he is following. Perhaps we should put some faith in the task force and the president.

Four things come to mind and are notable about mistakes that have and will be made. First, on January 14, the World Health Organization said there is no evidence of human to human transmission. Second, state and federal governments were both dilatory in stockpiling medical supplies over many years. Third, decisions and prognostications related to COVID-19 are nothing more than educated guesses based upon limited knowledge of the virus, including decisions on reopening the economy. Fourth, we never act until it’s too late because we have no way of knowing if the threat is real.

Make no mistake about it, mistakes will be made. What we don’t need right now is the media mocking of Trump and his media-mocking responses. Most certainly not needed right now is another House of Representatives proposed commission going after Trump, this time investigating the administration’s pandemic response. Nothing could be more divisive for our nation at this time.

The experts (scientific and political) are coming out in droves after the fact to criticize at a time when we need to come together as a nation. When this over there will be plenty of books and articles examining the COVIS-19 pandemic. Right now, let’s stop the divisive and opportunistic criticism on all sides and begin to see ourselves as one nation under God unified in fighting this virus.

Fred Roethlisberger

River Falls