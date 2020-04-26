The president has been under siege since the 2016 election. He inherited an economy in the doldrums. I find it hard to believe claims that the previous president set the stage and the current president is merely taking advantage of mechanisms previously put in place. He is a businessman, knowledgeable of what it takes to grow businesses and it is showing. Take issue with some of his quirks. He is an outsider in political circles from a politician’s perspective. Things are getting shaken up, and they needed shaking for many decades. Power brokers in place do not like this, it upsets agendas

The 2016 Democratic candidate certainly won the popular vote, something not new in our history. The opposition wants to eliminate the Electoral College to rely on only the popular vote. If the college were not in place, populations on the East and West coasts would forever dominate the votes and we in the rest of the country would no longer have a say -- no choice.

I believe we should extend the college concept to governors’ races to prevent similar voting in the metro areas (Madison/Milwaukee) from dominating our votes in the outlying areas of Wisconsin. Look at the 2016 red/blue Wisconsin source maps and see who supported the Republican candidate in 2016.

What were the Democrats doing in January and February (and before that)? I heard none of them mention “virus.” They were too consumed with the impeachment fever to say anything other. Opposition now is following the latest narrative that the president knew about the outbreak and should have spoken out earlier. Again no opposition sounded any alarm.

I do honestly give the Democrats some kudos. They are 100% unified in any narrative they put out there in the press, and the media dutifully and devotedly follow just like the good little loyalists they are.

Gene Aichele

Richmond Township