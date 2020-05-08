The Minnesota Legislature is right to focus on addressing the coronavirus crisis now, but soon they will turn to talks of how to jump-start the economy with a robust Capital Investment Bill. We, the Great River Rail Commission, believe the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Second Train project will do this by putting Minnesotans back to work.

Project partners are requesting $10 million in state bonding, to be managed by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, to leverage $20 million in federal grant funds for final design and construction of track and signal improvements in Winona and La Crescent. If the project receives federal funding through a federal stimulus or a traditional grant program in 2020, construction can begin in as little as one year.

A second round-trip Amtrak passenger train between the Twin Cities and Chicago would boost the economy in a number of beneficial ways:

Create engineering and construction jobs to design and build $30 million in track and signal improvements around Winona and La Crescent

Support Minnesota businesses (as an example, Amtrak spent $60 million in goods and services in Minnesota in 2016)

Support tourism spending in Minnesota – 46% of all Amtrak riders are tourists

Connect Minnesota colleges and universities to prospective students in Wisconsin and Illinois

Improve safety and efficiency for freight, automobile and pedestrian movement along the tracks

Provide a comfortable, productive alternative mode of transportation for people in Red Wing to travel daily to the Twin Cities, Winona, La Crosse, and beyond.

Please join us in encouraging our state legislators, Mike Goggin and Barb Haley, to invest in rail improvements in the TCMC Second Train project and get Minnesota moving again.

Sean Dowse

Red Wing

Mayor of Red Wing and Great River Rail Commission member.