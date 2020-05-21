I would like to recognize Mike Melstad for his dedication to the safety of the guests staff and the Red Wing community. I believe the Y needs to be recognized for its dedication to offering child care to essential workers to the phone calls checking on staff to make sure we are all OK.

I think of the Y as an admiral of goodwill and a beacon of light in a time of uncertainty. This truly is what stands out in its mission. Even though the Y’s 150 year anniversary will be a memorable one, I firmly believe that younger generations will look at how the Y helped the community when the world our state and our community looked for something to hold unto.

Again. I say thanks. I will always remember the Ys dedication.

Joe Bigalke

Red Wing