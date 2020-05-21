Just because Red Wing’s traditional Memorial Day remembrance has been canceled doesn’t mean veterans have been forgotten.

In fact, on Saturday, May 16, a lesser known but highly spectacular veteran’s tribute played out in all of our local cemeteries. On that morning, over 75 citizens practiced social distancing while placing flags of honor on the graves of veterans at Oakwood Cemetery. Boy Scouts volunteered at Burnside Cemetery and St. John’s.

The number of flag-placers, usually around a dozen, swelled because of advertising from the Red Wing Elks Lodge, the Republican Eagle, Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce and social media. “This was the biggest and fastest tribute we have ever had,” said Daryl Duden, the annual organizer. “I know people and families came out to demonstrate their love and respect for veterans.”

The addition of 1,100 colorful flags to the spring-greening landscape is a beautiful tribute to all of those who served their country. Citizens can view the results and honor the veterans at both cemeteries during their daytime hours.

Bill Christianson

Red Wing

Memorial Day Committee member