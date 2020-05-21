Wisconsin has made national and international headlines with the recent Supreme Court ruling and its impact on almost every level we operate. Now that we are legally free to resume previous activities, it might be a good time to reflect on how it might be best to use this freedom.

Consider the mask -- perhaps the distinguishing symbol of this season we live. It is a point of contention for some. I know of some who will not shop at certain places because they are required to wear a mask. Of course, these people are free to choose not to shop at such places. Such is the wonder of freedom. Others are offended by lack of masks.

Some of the best choices made by the free is when they restrain the exercise of their liberties for the benefit of others. Those in the area of medicine are now practicing with many inconveniences and limitations at personal risk for others’ sake (not to mention their own health). Law enforcement, EMTs and other first responders come into compromising situations to serve and protect.

In the end, perhaps the question to ask is not “Is it legal?” as much as it is “Will I use the law to serve only my preferences or will I consider my neighbor?” Yes, you are free to practice life in many ways like you did in February, but how will you steward your freedom?

One of my heroes, Saul of Tarsus wrote the following to a group in modern day Turkey. “It is absolutely clear that God has called you to a free life. Just make sure that you don’t use this freedom as an excuse to do whatever you want to do and destroy your freedom. Rather, use your freedom to serve one another in love; that’s how freedom grows.”

The courts are designed to protect our rights and freedoms, a very worthy cause. I find freedom most beautiful when it is used to serve. We can rail against the governor or the Supreme Court, but why not start with resisting the use of our freedoms with indifference toward others?

To mask or mask is not the question, but will my approach toward masking be only about myself, or will I include those around me? Freedom, coupled with self-control and regard for others will bring about a better end. Let this freedom ring!

Larry Szyman

Hudson