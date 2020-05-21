A big shout out to all essential workers and health care providers! We deeply appreciate your unselfish service during this troubling time. A special thanks to those businesses that have made their establishments as user friendly and safe as possible. Also a virtual hand of support to all our friends and neighbors who are endeavoring to keep their families safe.

I’m not sure why the state of Wisconsin has become a national news hot spot. Seems like a plan to keep folks safe needn’t turn into a political weapon. We all value and endorse plans that bring order and clarity which are brought about by good motives using the best wisdom known at the time. Why has that standard changed now — especially during a huge crisis? This is serious stuff, folks!

One practice I especially appreciate is many folks are wearing masks when out and about. It gives a feeling of protection for others and oneself. Some folks’ noses drip naturally, some have asthma issues, some have sinus issues, some have allergy issues. Wearing a mask helps cover these issues and allows them the freedom of not being a target of concern — nor being open and susceptible. Wearing a mask is not a political statement or a sign of weakness. It is an act of kindness.

We are all in this together. We can all remain united in staying strong and exercising a community approach, taking into account — not only caring for ourselves but also the needs of others.

Joyce Hocke

Hudson