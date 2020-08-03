Q: What are the rules about residential pools in the city of Red Wing? My neighbor has an above-ground pool approximate 3 to 5 feet deep with no fence. I am worried about children falling into the open pool.

A: It is a hot summer and with the aquatic center being closed due to COVID-19, backyard pools are a great alternative to cool off on hot summer days.

Yes, Red Wing has a residential pool ordinance 55-180. Please review ordinance 55-180 and if you feel your neighbor's pool is not in compliance, call the Community Development Office at 651-385-3623 as this is a zoning ordinance.

Swimming Pool Ordinance 55-180 states in all districts, swimming pools are allowed with a certificate of compliance under the following standards:

A) Certificates of compliance shall be required for any swimming pool with a capacity of over 3,000 gallons or a depth in excess of 3 ½ feet of water. Smaller pools shall be allowed without a certificate of compliance permit.

B) An application for a certificate of compliance permit shall include a site plan showing: the type and size of pool, location of house, garage, fencing, and other improvements on the lot, location of structures on all adjacent lots, location of filter unit, pump, location of backflush and drainage outlets, grading plan, finished elevations and final treatment (decking, landscaping, etc.) around pool, location of existing overhead or underground wiring, utility easements, trees, and similar features, and location of any water heating unit.

C) Pools shall not be located within 14 feet of any side or rear lot line nor within 6 feet of any principal structure or frost footing. Pools shall not be located within any required front yard.

D) Pools shall not be located beneath overhead utility lines nor over underground utility lines of any type.

E) Pools shall not be located within any private or public utility, walkway, drainage or another easement.

F) All-access for construction shall be over the owner’s land and due care shall be taken to avoid damage to public streets and adjacent private or public property.

G) To the extent feasible, backflush water or water from pool drainage shall be directed onto the owner’s property or into approved public drainage ways. Water shall not drain onto adjacent or nearby private land.

H) The filter unit, pump, heating unit, and any other noise-making mechanical equipment shall be located at least 25 feet from any adjacent or nearby residential structure and not closer than 10 feet to any lot line.

I) Lighting for the pool shall be directed toward the pool and not toward adjacent property.

J) A structure or safety fence at least 5 feet in height shall completely enclose the pool. Any required permit for the fence shall be obtained at the same time that the pool permit is obtained.

For additional information, regarding swimming pools call the Community Development at 651-385-3623.

Reference

1. City Ordinance: www.red-wing.org/DocumentCenter/View/782/Zoning-Ordinance---Swimming-Pools-PDF?bidId=

2. Minnesota Department of Health: www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/recreation/pools/rules/index.html

3. CDC Drowning Prevention: www.cdc.gov/safechild/drowning/index.html

