Wild Side Column: Dog Walking dawns on Cemetery Point

I've become one of the regulars who walk our dogs there in the morning at dawn. Sharon, Betty, Karen and Lloyd show up like clockwork at 7 a.m. with their dogs. Our dog Jack is excited to meet his canine buddies in the morning. We pick up the dog deposits and walk through the cemetery out to the point. Sharon hands out dog treats. Discussion ranges from the birds, the planets and moon, the sunrise, to dog behavior and news of goings on in Cedar Key. It's a peaceful place when the air boats aren't passing by or duck hunters aren't banging away.

Cemetery Point overlooks tidal flats, old oyster bars, the Number 3 channel and salt marsh. It's a fine place to watch the sun come up and the flights of pelicans, ibises, wood storks, gulls, herons, egrets, dunlins, willets and other shorebirds. We often see the resident great horned owls, ospreys and bald eagles. Ospreys and great horned owls are nesting in the park now.

In 2000 the Richard Adams Family Trust offered 3.5 acres on Cemetery Point to the City of Cedar Key. The Florida Nature Coast Conservancy obtained a grant to purchase the property to become a park for the City of Cedar Key from the Florida Department of Community Affairs. Cemetery Point Park has been developed with a recreation grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The park now includes a boardwalk along the salt marsh, a restroom, an exercise trail, a picnic pavilion, drinking water, fishing access, a playground for children and an overlook. It is handicapped accessible.

Having visited Cedar Key for a number of years now, I've seen effects of changing climate on this area. Black mangrove, Avicennia germinans, has finger-like roots that protrude from the soil around the tree's base. This species of mangrove is the most cold-hardy of the three Florida mangrove species and has increased in abundance in the Cedar Key area. Mangroves now obstruct the view of the salt marsh along part of the boardwalk in the Cemetery Point Park. Mangroves trap sediment, provide sheltered habitat for fiddler crabs and juvenile fish, and protect shorelines from wave action.

Although they are a native species invading northward as we get fewer hard freezes in

winter the black mangroves aren't all bad news.

