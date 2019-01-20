Views from the Right column: We all harbor bias in some way

Freedom of religion, which we often take for granted, is particularly attractive to refugees fleeing persecution in their own countries. That freedom is illustrated by the recent swearing in of Muslim Rashida Tlaib to the U.S. House of Representatives. She took her oath on the Quran. Despite a no hat rule, freshman representative Ilham Omar, a Muslim, is allowed to wear her religious headscarf on the House floor.

Religion should not be a litmus test for who can and can't serve in government. But apparently, Democratic senators Kamala Harris of California and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii have a problem with Catholic judges. They repeatedly question Catholics' ability to rule fairly and impartially on the bench.

Along with Sen. Diane Feinstein, their treatment of Supreme Court nominee Bret Kavanaugh was blatantly disrespectful although several seated SCOTUS justices have Catholic backgrounds. Harris and Hirono recently questioned Nebraska attorney Brian Reuscher's membership in the Catholic fraternal Knights of Columbus. To them, the KOC is an extremist group with objectionable beliefs, making Reuscher a questionable U.S. District Court nominee.

The history of the KOC is one of charity and service to community, beginning in 1882 with addressing the needs of poor immigrants. Today, its nearly 2 million members, hundreds of them in Pierce and St. Croix counties, address social needs by raising money to support numerous non-profit organizations and vulnerable individuals regardless of religious affiliation.

Their beliefs? Protecting and supporting life, liberty and family—American values extremely important as our culture produces more broken families and absentee fathers. The KOC has raised $1.1 billion and volunteered 68 million hours to service-related activities in the past decade. But, made up of only Catholic men, some Democrats find it offensively exclusionary.

Are senators Harris and Hirono concerned about an age-old belief that no one belonging to an exclusive club has a free mind? This is an interesting perspective, since none of us is protected from group influences. But if true, shouldn't that exclude nominees belonging to any organization, Freemasons and Scouts included? What about members of the Catholic Bar Association?

The senators are actually concerned about Catholic positions on abortion and gay marriage. But if those biases are legitimate concerns, shouldn't we then be filtering out all biases? Judges make questionable decisions daily in family courts. Should those who have experienced bitter divorces and custody battles rule there from the bench?

How about misogyny and anti-male bias? Sentencing decisions easily could be based on the sex of the convicted. Should judicial nominees be asked if they're pro-union? Or if they've ever been affected by a drunk driver or drug addict?

Nothing in life is perfect, especially anything of human design. The probability of each of us harboring bias is high. To some, senators Harris and Hirono appear anti-Catholic. Would they similarly question the impartiality of Muslim, Mormon or Jewish nominees?

We must assume without evidence to the contrary that persons taking oaths to uphold laws and protect Constitutional rights intend to do so. And that when judges believe they can't be impartial in a case before the court, they will recuse themselves.

Excluding anyone from the bench because of Catholic beliefs is a dangerous step toward political control of courts. The Left needs to examine the impact of their own biases against American freedoms that are not to be extinguished.