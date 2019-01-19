Pastor column: Honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Most of the visitors that night were African Americans. Many clearly had traveled great distances to be in Washington for the memorial's planned dedication (on the 48th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, at which King gave his famous"I Have a Dream" speech).

I was deeply moved as African American mothers and fathers, aunts and uncles, grandmothers and grandfathers shared with younger family members how much it meant to them to see King remembered in this way. To see King remembered by the nation, affirmed that they too are remembered by their fellow citizens. To see that King's life and leadership of the civil rights movement mattered, affirmed that their lives and their ongoing efforts to seek justice and equality matter.

It was uplifting to see elders rejoice in the recognition of King's leadership of their generation. At the same time, it was sobering to see how passionately those elders sought to instill in the next generation that they mattered and the work to dismantle racism, materialism and militarism must continue.

That night, as never before, I realized how far we've come AND how far we have yet to go to achieve God's dream of love, peace and justice for all.

Among the King quotes etched in stone at the memorial is the following excerpt from King's 1963 Letter from Birmingham City Jail: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly."

King's words echo the Apostle Paul's words to early followers of Christ in Corinth. Paul uses the image of the body to remind us that all people are part of one interrelated and interdependent community (see 1 Corinthians 12:12-30). Each person has his/her/their own role and purpose, but each person is also essential to the rest of the body. We need one another to achieve fullness of life.

Like King, Paul specifically points out that what happens to one member of the body affects and impacts all other members of the body. "If one member suffers, all suffer together with it; if one member is honored, all rejoice together with it" (1 Cor. 12:26).

We are one community.

That is both a gift and a responsibility.

It means that we must not do it all; but it also means that we all must do what we can.

This weekend, as our country observes a federal holiday in honor of King, may we all follow his example of Christian service, seeking an end to injustice wherever it is found. May our words and our actions loudly proclaim that we are one community, and we will not rest until justice rolls "down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream"(Amos 5:24).