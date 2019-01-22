Earlier this year, a groundwater study reported that 42 percent of southwest Wisconsin wells were contaminated with hazardous materials. Wells contaminated with bacteria, nitrates and heavy metals can lead to various issues such as nausea and diarrhea. Drinking contaminated water during pregnancy can also cause serious issues such as brain malformation in infants.

Other studies completed in northeastern Wisconsin found similar levels of well contamination. This suggests that well contamination may not be just a regional or isolated issue.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recommends private well owners test their water on an annual basis. Changes to the color, taste or smell of one's water can also warrant additional testing. The DNR maintains a list of private laboratories certified to test well water. Currently, there is one in St. Croix County and one in Dunn County. Self-testing kits are also available online and at certain retail stores, with prices starting at about $25. As the saying goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

State Senator Patty Schachtner represents Wisconsin's tenth senate district. The district covers parts of Burnett, Dunn, Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix counties.