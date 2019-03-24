Greg Peters column: Survive and advance

NDSU will receive their wish as they would travel to toasty warm Columbia, S.C., if they win their play-in game against North Carolina Central on Wednesday night. Their next opponent with the entire nation watching, the #1 seeded Duke Blue Devils.

River Falls High School 2018 grad, Jaxson Knotek, was guarding Big Rivers Conference players last year.

The hometown 6-foot, 6-inch NDSU freshman could be guarding Zion Williamson this weekend, the likely #1 over-all pick in the 2019 NBA draft. For River Falls' basketball fans, this is just one of many reasons the NCAA tournament is called "March Madness."

Longtime CBS broadcaster, Brent Musburger, is widely credited with coining the phrase, "March

Madness," in 1982 when CBS first bought the rights to cover the tournament. Musburger, a Northwestern journalism grad, was working for a Chicago newspaper when he came across the "March Madness" term used for the Illinois high school boys' basketball state tournament in the early 1970's.

The term was first penned by Henry Porter, a teacher and coach writing an essay for the tournament magazine in 1939.

If Porter invented the diction dynamite and Musburger lit the fuse, then North Carolina State Head Coach Jim Valvano was the "March Madness" explosion.

One year later, a day before the 1983 NCAA final, a Washington Post sportswriter wrote, "Orson Welles will skip lunch before NC State beats Houston."

The Houston Cougars had Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler, two future NBA all-time top 50 players.

The Cougars dunked so often, they were given the fraternal nickname, Phi Slama Jamma.

"If we win the opening tip Monday night," said the Jimmy V spider to the fly, "we may not shoot it until Tuesday morning" (there was no shot clock in '83).

Coach Valvano had no intention of slowing it down in the first half; the "Cardiac Pack" came out swinging.

Valvano's 1983 Wolfpack squad shocked the basketball nation with one of the biggest upsets in the history of sports when Lorenzo Charles dunked an errant shot at the buzzer, beating Houston 54-52.

The pictures of Coach Jimmy V running around the court looking for someone to hug after the game is as much a part of "March Madness" now as cutting down the nets. We will see those images every year for as long as there is NCAA basketball.

I was watching the documentary "Survive and Advance" around Thanksgiving time in 2017. It's about the 1983 NC State season and Jim Valvano's battle with cancer.

My cousin, Traci, was told she had kidney cancer in August 2017, the same exact day she was

volunteering at the Worthington (Minn) Relay For Life.

By the fall, the cancer had already spread into her lymph nodes and she was smack dab in the middle of receiving aggressive treatment at the University of Minnesota. Only 6 percent of cancer patients can take the type of treatment Traci was receiving due to age, cancer type, and, otherwise, good health. In a nut shell, the doctor's plan was to give her as much IL-2 has her body could physically take in four separate rounds. The more IL-2 treatments she could stand per round, the better chance she would have of survival.

Survive the round and advance.

In the case of every other previous IL-2 patient at the U of M according to her doctor, the number of treatments would be less each round. The body can handle only so much before the blood pressure drops to dangerous levels and the treatments must be stopped. Traci battled through eight treatments in the first round.

Survive and advance.

Coach Valvano's wife, Pam, said she used to take his sport coats to the dry cleaners all the time. She always checked the pockets and, in 1983, she always found an index card reading, "We will win the national championship."

In the months before Jim Valvano died in 1993, he started "The V Foundation" to help raise money for cancer research. In his sport coat pocket just days before he died, Pam found another index card. Her husband had written, "We will beat cancer."

Since 1993, "The V Foundation" has raised over $200 million dollars for cancer research. I'd bet there's a good chance some of those dollars have funded research improvements to the IL-2 medicine Traci was taking.

Traci's second round goal was to reach eight treatments. That tough stubborn-as-a-mule cousin went all the way to 11. Her doctor said they've never heard of someone having 11 treatments in round two; kind of like Orson Welles never skipping lunch.

Survive and advance.

Wedged in between my Elk's Lodge membership card and my Wildcat family athletic pass sits an index card in my wallet that reads, "Traci will beat cancer." I've had it in there since the night I watched the "Survive and Advance" documentary during her treatments.

Coach Jimmy V said, "If you laugh, you think, and you cry from emotion, that's a full day. That's a heck of a day."

I had one heck of a day after Traci told me she was cancer-free.

Survive and advance.