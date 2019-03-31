My brother-in-law Ken Schreiber from Osseo, Wisconsin came south for a visit a couple weeks ago. He left home with about 3 feet of snow on his farm and then it rained. His wife Anita reported that she had to use an ax and a crowbar to open the frozen door to their chicken coop.

It's spring here in northern Florida. The live oak trees have shed their old leaves as the new leaves emerge. The bald cypress trees have delicate bright green new leaves. The maple tree in our yard is fully leafed out. Redbud and dogwood trees are blooming. Black and tiger swallowtail butterflies are out searching for nectar.

We loaded our canoe and drove about an hour east to Ichetucknee Springs State Park near Fort White, Florida, north of Gainesville. Although thousands of people float there on inner tubes during warm weather, in the winter and spring the park is a fine place for a leisurely float in a canoe or kayak.

Northern Florida is underlain by limestone. Water and carbon dioxide form carbonic acid, a weak acid that dissolves limestone. Over millennia the limestone has turned to rock resembling Swiss cheese. The Floridian Aquifer flows through the limestone and emerges in many springs in north Florida, contributing to the flow of rivers in the Suwannee River Basin. Freshwater springs also flow directly into the shallow Gulf of Mexico through limestone outcroppings.

The park's main features are eight major springs that flow to create the six-mile Ichetucknee River. The water is crystal clear. We were fortunate to float in the morning on a warm day with a light breeze and a clear blue sky. Carol's brother rented a kayak and we launched our canoe at the head spring after arranging for a shuttle ride from the take-out back to the launch site.

The Ichetucknee River is a premier spring-run stream in Florida. The springs are large, flowing over 200,000,000 gallons a day. That's about three times the 100 cubic feet per second normal flow of the Kinnickinnic River, our favorite spring-fed stream in western Wisconsin. The cool, clear Ichetucknee flows into the darker tannin-stained Santa Fe River, a major tributary to the Suwannee River.

The bottom of the river is carpeted with eelgrass waving in the flow (Vallisneria americana), the same aquatic plant species that also occurs in the St. Croix and Upper Mississippi Rivers. Big river cooter and loggerhead musk turtles, longnose and alligator gar and mullet weave their way through the eelgrass. Dozens of turtles were hauled out on logs basking in the sun. We saw several manatees including a cow and a calf. The manatees feed on the eelgrass in the river and take shelter there in the 72°F spring water during the winter before migrating down the Suwannee River to the Gulf to feed on the extensive seagrass flats.

The upper portion of the river in Ichetucknee Springs State Park is a National Natural Landmark. The beautiful crystal-clear water gushing from limestone caverns, the abundance of underwater life and the stately bald cypress trees in its floodplain make for a beautiful float trip.