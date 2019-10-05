Conveniently located inside the Harmony Learning Center in Maplewood, the Adult Basic Education (ABE) program offers free educational opportunities to area adult residents. Last year, ABE served over 1,300 students, totaling more than 74,000 hours of class. In fact, Harmony has been the largest GED testing site in Minnesota for five years.

The success of ABE is made possible by students and teachers who are passionate about learning and driven by programming that makes a difference. Adults meet their educational goals through English as-a-Second Language (ESL), GED preparation and testing, citizenship testing, skills brush-up, and test prep. Career pathway classes are offered in the areas of information technology, paraprofessional, health care, and the ability to earn a commercial driver’s license needed to become a school bus driver. These opportunities continue to make Harmony Adult Education a fantastic learning environment for adults from our community.

Currently, there is no cost associated with the program and classes run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. To remain cost effective, the programming combines programming with White Bear Lake Area Schools and Mahtomedi Public Schools and has multiple sites. There are multiple sites for ESL/Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) parent and child classes as well. Please call 651-748-6202 or reach out to us at harmonyabe@isd622.org if you would like to learn more about Harmony Adult Education.

— Christine Tucci Osorio is the School District 622 superintendent.