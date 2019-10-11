“Ask The Chief” allows readers access to useful information about law enforcement issues in Red Wing. This communication tool has been developed to enhance community policing efforts by providing residents and visitors with the opportunity to ask questions about local laws, programs and the department in general.

Q: How does the new stoplight intersection with the flashing yellow light at Spring Creek Road work? If two cars are each turning into the intersection, do they both pull forward and turn high? Or do they turn low right away? Every time I use it there seems to be confusion.

A: Thank you for your question. As you may know, improper turns cause many crashes each year.

The intersection at Spring Creek Road and Highway 61 has yellow flashing arrows for left turns to be accomplished when it is safe to do so. Left turns require you to signal your intention at least 100 feet before the turn, ensure the left lane is clear and move your vehicle into the left lane, or in this case, into the provided left turn lane.

When oncoming traffic is clear and you can safely make the left turn, “whenever practicable the left turn shall be made in that portion of the intersection to the left of the center of the intersection,” entering the side road in the lane of traffic that is right of center if no median is present.

Turning left of center is demonstrated in the photo that is attached with this article, and some may refer to this as “turning low” or “ turning near” in the intersection. It is also important to remember that you shall not “cut” corners, as that could cause a collision with someone making a right hand turn from the side street.

Stay aware, stay safe!

References and resources

1. Minnesota Statute Chapter 169.19, Turning, Starting and Signaling. Located online at: https://www.revisor.mn.gov/statutes/2018/cite/169.19?keyword_type=all&keyword=Turning