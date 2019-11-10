One of our most challenging parts of the onset of the cold-weather season is the items that get left on the bus every afternoon. Oftentimes, the mornings are colder and require everyone who has been waiting outside for the bus to maintain their “fully dressed” status on the way to school.

Typically this time of year, the afternoons warm up a bit, and the sun beating through the 31 windows of the bus causes some hats, gloves and even jackets to be discarded. And in the sheer joy of arrival to one's bus stop, these are often left behind.

The other day I had a nice sweatshirt laying up on the dash so it could be easily spotted by the forgetful owner. As the students began to climb aboard, one of the kindergartners shouted, "I know whose that is! It's my brother's!"

Bus driver: "Great! I'll hand it off to him when he gets on."

It's funny how train of thought carries conversations. Shortly after his outburst, the younger brother, leaning around the post from his front seat position said, "What kind of shoes are those?"

As I looked into the big mirror, I could see he was talking to me.

Bus driver: "Oh, well they are kind of a short boot. Leather, but not tall like regular boots."

Boy: "I mean, what KIND are they?"

BD: "Like what brand or model are they? I don't really know." I wasn't sure how this boy from an upscale neighborhood would take it if I told him I purchased them at a “vintage clothing” shop. Kids are way more fashion conscious than us “big kids.”

We were then interrupted by the next wave of kids, first and second graders. Near the end of the group, a little girl stopped at the top of the landing and turning her foot up on the toe, she twisted her heel back and forth a couple of times saying to me, "What do you think of my new shoes?" And then she stared, eyes wide open, into mine.

"Those are sparkly!" I replied back in my most enthusiastic voice. Thinking to myself, she looks like she stepped right out of a Target store ad. Matching hat and gloves, trendy princess backpack and those dazzling shoes!

"My dad bought them for me!" she blurted as she bounced back to her seat. Well done, Dad, well done.

As the fifth graders boarded the bus, the younger brother spotted his brother, still 10 feet from the door. He spun out of his front seat using the kick wall pole as his pivot point, and while holding on and angling his body in front of the stairs said, "Mark, there's your jacket!" his pointing finger nearly touching the dashboard-perched sweatshirt.

"Oh, cool, I need that!" big brother replied as he stuffed it in between his arm holding his iPad bag and the other jacket he had put on that morning to replace the lost one.

I hope at least one of those jackets makes it home tonight, I thought to myself.