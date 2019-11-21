The turkeys are taking cover, the green beans are saying “not me,” and the pumpkins would be leaving town if they were not frozen in place. That can only mean Thanksgiving time is fast approaching and a huge important decision must be made to eat or shop first. We are going to go along with the eating part of Thanksgiving and leave that shopping part up to each of you. We have had a number of Black Fridays already so almost everyone should have gotten in some practice.

Every year there seems to be a big debate as to what the menu really was on the first Thanksgiving in 1621. Jennie-O turkey was not available at that time and the term “wild fowl” was used to describe the meat. It is said that some wild turkey may have been in the area but most likely it was duck or goose. They could have had cranberries but no sugar was available so it would have been very tart. Another thing they did not have were sweet potatoes or regular potatoes. A pumpkin pie would have been hard to make with that in mind as they had no butter or flour to make the crust.

Thanksgiving had time to perk along but it was not until 1863 that President Abraham Lincoln declared it a national holiday. The country was growing and recovering from the war that tore it apart and large numbers of people from other lands came to be a part of the United States. Traditions grew along with available products and I am sure that each of our families had “must have” Thanksgiving menu items that were formed from years back. The Brisk family “must have” was the salad made with baby canned shrimp. My mother probably came up with this after she saw a few cans of it at the grocery store and made her once or twice a year “crazy” purchase.

Time never sits still and food traditions are always changing so if you need some help to add a new dish to Thanksgiving, I just happen to have looked high and low for a few ideas.

To start off the day with a holiday breakfast you may want to make Cornbread Stuffing Muffins with Apple and Pancetta: recipe at “A Spicy Perspective.” Maybe now would be the time to serve Apple Pie Salsa with Cinnamon Sugar Chips: recipe at “Frosting & A Smile.” Moving along with the big boy, the turkey, there seems to be an ever growing big list on how to prepare it. Mayonnaise Roasted Turkey: recipe at “She Wears Many Hats,” would get you that information. Bacon Wrapped Turkey: recipe at “The Pleasures of the Palate” will be the place to go. I also saw that you could also bacon wrap a baby alligator in the same manner if you really wanted to make a statement. Red Wine Lacquered Turkey with Spiced Butter: recipe at “Heather Christo,” will be the hot tip on that subject. It appears that Brussels sprouts are starting to give the green bean casserole a run for its cream of mushroom soup. There are getting to be many sprout recipes online. Greek Stuffed Acorn Squash: recipe at “Some The Wiser,” will give a different way to use that squash.

We will put dessert items in a class by themselves. Cranberry Ice Cream: recipe at “Wonky Wonderful,” might be a winner at many times of the year, not just Thanksgiving. Pumpkin Pecan Bread Pudding: recipe at “Country Living,” would be a filling dessert. Pumpkin Pie Popsicles: recipe at “Marla Meridith,” might be just what the little ones need after a big meal and probably some of the adults also.

OK loyal readers, I am getting very hungry from writing all of that and somehow a nice turkey with stuffing, (BUMMER, I forgot to write about stuffing) gravy and cranberry sauce sandwich is being pictured in my mind. It might be a bit late but I will do the stuffing write up next week.