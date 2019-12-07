Whoosh … the Thanksgiving season is a thing of the past with maybe only a few leftovers in the freezer. The Christmas season is full-speed ahead in all lanes and shopping is reaching a money spending high even if we have six fewer days to do it. Crazy winter weather and computer problems are only a bump in the road of buying what you think you need or want.

My desire for Christmas shopping is very low but my desire for Christmas eating is very high. I have been “blessed” with just about every possible craving for Christmas food and Christmas cookies rank up or near the top-10 basics of life.

Taste of Home magazine has been a good friend for many of us. Daughter Nissa is on their email list and they sent out the 2019 “The Best Christmas Cookie from Every State.” I think they may send out a list each year because when I went to find the information at their website, it came up with some different listings. If you received the latest email and look this up online, you should have wonderful yummy listings of Christmas cookie goodies.

Of course I had to first look up what the Minnesota cookie was and I was a bit disappointed to find out it was “Holiday Sugar Cookies.” (At least most of us have heard of that, unlike the grape salad thing a few years back). The listed recipe had a touch of lemon and said that it could be made three months ahead of use and frozen so it does have some redeeming values.

I must have thousands of cookie recipes between all the clippings and cookie recipe books I have on hand. One would think that maybe I would be using some of those recipes first but no, my hormones said to do my first cookie baking from the Taste of Home list. “Lime & Gin Coconut Macaroons,” from New Mexico, was my first pick to try. OK, maybe it was the gin thing that influenced me and I do like coconut. The other thing is that if these are really good, I will be about the only one eating them as almost everyone else I know gives coconut a big thumbs down.

Here is a partial list of the cookie recipes that I found appealing and may consider giving them a try. Alaska — “Chocolate Linzer Cookies,” Arkansas — “Peanut Butter Christmas Mice,” Connecticut — “Nanny's Fruitcake Cookies,” Hawaii — “Ginger-Macadamia Nut Snowballs,” Iowa — “Ugly Sweater Cookies,” (Now I would have liked that one to be Minnesotan but then I follow a different railroad track at times) Maine — “Ginger Cranberry Pinwheels,” Massachusetts — “Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies,” Mississippi — “Raspberry Pistachio Thumbprints,” Ohio — “Christmas Lights Cookies,” Oregon — Peppermint Puff Pastry Sticks,” Pennsylvania — “Almond Raspberry Stars,” Tennessee — “Creme de Menthe Cookies,” and Wisconsin — “Gingerbread Snowflakes.”

If you are in a cookie recipe baking mood, this information should send you to the moon and back. The Star Tribune will soon be coming out with its 2019 Cookie Recipe winners. They usually have a number of “off the beaten path” recipes. This is the time of the year to look through the magazine and book sections of stores to find the latest available cookie recipes. It probably will be very hard to pick out just a few of what is available.

The Taste of Home recipes are available by just clicking on “Get Recipe” below each picture of the cookie and they have a good print-only option. I also tried to find the recipe if I just knew the name and I found that by putting in Taste of Home Lime & Gin Coconut Macaroon recipe, I got to it. Maybe not all work that way, but it would be worth a try if you don't have the full listings. Also if you need a tasting helper, I may have room in my schedule to help you out!