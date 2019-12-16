Brutality, violence, and physicality are all part of the game of football. Having played football for 15 years, starting on a collegiate team for three years, I understand that in order to play the game of football, a person must play with a certain level of aggression. This aggression is often not a problem, but when a player can no longer control that aggression is when things get dangerous during the game.

On Nov. 14 during the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers game, what looked like a harmless play to end the game turned into a vicious brawl. Myles Garrett, the Browns’ defensive end, rushed Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and took him down to the ground. Garrett, in a fit of rage, grabbed Rudolph’s helmet and ripped the helmet off his head. Garrett then, using the helmet as a weapon, clubbed Rudolph in the head. This sparked a brawl between the two teams and resulted in multiple suspensions.

Garrett said in a statement issued Nov. 15, "Last night, I made a terrible mistake, I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions, and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward.”

But the question we must ask is what caused Garrett to snap and act out in ruthless aggression? There are many different contributing factors to why someone might act out in an aggressive manner, but arguably the most key contributor to aggression in sports is stress.

Sport stressors allow us to understand what causes an athlete to become frustrated which can lead to aggression and a decline in performance. During the course of a week, athletes will undergo a tremendous amount of stress, both relating to the sport they play and their personal life. These common stressors are broken down into three separate sub groups: competitive stressors, organizational stressors, and personal stressors.

Competitive stressors include injury/return from injury, pressures regarding gameday or opponent, competition for the starting role, or pressures to perform. These are all stressors that are related directly to the sport the athlete plays. This stressor often causes athletes to act out their frustration in the form of aggression.

Organizational stressors are described as a continuing transactions between an athlete and the demands that are given to the athlete directly from the organization. These instructions can come from the specific team or coach the athlete belongs to or the organization, for example the NFL or NCAA.

Common organizational stressors include training issues, conflicts with coaches or players, or lack of support from the organization.

The final set of stressors that could provoke aggression in an athlete are personal stressors. These stressors are the circumstances and personal problems given to an athlete from the events in their own life. Problems such as lifestyle issues, traumatic experiences, other commitments, or financial issues all contribute to such stress. These stressors are often the most difficult to spot and solve given the fact that not everyone may know what is going on in the players personal life. Learning how to cope with these stressors is essential for the athletes mental health and relationships.

I am not justifying his actions, but at the same time I am not condemning them. I am simply trying to help view Myles Garrett as a person, someone who has day-to-day stressors just like all of us. Now some may argue and disagree. Everyone goes through the stress of the workplace and home, yet you don’t see the local grocery store cashier beating someone in the head with a basket. At the same time, being a cashier isn't an occupation that requires you to be fueled by aggression like football does. He should have more self-control and handle his aggression/stress in a healthier way, but when you are playing a high-intensity, aggressively driven game like football, it doesn't take much to snap.

So hypothetically, let's say that Garrett’s act of aggression on the Steelers quarterback wasn’t just brute retaliation and was fueled by a common stressor in Garrett’s life, would the actions be justified? In a society that puts so much weight and importance on the topic of stress and mental health, if Garrett told the media that he was dealing with some personal issues back home and it brought up a traumatic experience from his past, would the NFL and the Browns have been so quick to suspend him indefinitely?

In an era where the NFL and NFL teams are focused on player safety and removing violent aspects of the game, one would have to assume the punishment given to Garrett may have been less harsh. If his mental health and stressors in his life were really a factor in his life, the NFL could restrict him from playing or the referees would be better prepared.

Realistically though, as far as we know, this violent act was just a simple lack of judgment and morals. Garrett attacked Rudolph in an act of revenge, making his punishment fitting for the crime.





Shiloh Goodwin wrote this piece for a philosophy class at St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minn. He attended St. Croix Central High School.