For as long as I can remember, I’ve loved the Christmas season. As I’ve grown older, my season has expanded from not just December but to including November. If it wasn’t for a holiday on Oct. 31, I’m sure my season would inflate itself into October. Luckily for everyone who knows me, I can’t really start until Nov. 1. I would if I could, though!

Here’s what I know. At 64 years of age, I still get excited about so many aspects of the season. Once the merchandise begins showing up in the stores, I silently begin to anticipate my decorations appearing in my home. Where others grumble about seeing Christmas merchandise in fall, I privately smile. Why is it such a big deal that so many voice their dissatisfaction with seeing the yuletide season spreading its wings in the 10th month of the year? So what! Big deal! It’s just “stuff!” Walk past it! Or dig hard and deep to find the little child you once know you were and see if that component of your essence might actually enjoy seeing the joys of Christmas make their debut.

I understand if people had miserable childhoods with little to return to for fond memories, but I don’t believe that’s the case with all the grumblers. Yet, I don’t know what it is. Was it that magical for many of us who grew up in the ‘50s and ‘60s to embrace this holiday so tightly each year? I know others like me who enjoy this season as much. In “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” when the Grinch realizes what it is about Christmas that makes it so special … well, I never didn’t know that. Don’t others realize it too?

I love how this holiday’s power makes people happy. It inspires people to rise to the occasion of helping others less fortunate than themselves. When together, people share memories from their past Christmases. It gives me hope when the three major networks bring back “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer,” “Charlie Brown’s Christmas,” “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” “It’s A Wonderful Life,” “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” and “The Year Without A Santa Claus.” Most of those are shown twice at different points in December, and the ratings for viewing them are high. These first surfaced over at least 50 years ago! For me, it’s reaffirming people want to see these heartwarming productions year after year.

Will Santa someday disappear from Christmas? I can’t imagine, but then who knows. However, he’s survived a lot over the years, and here he is. Still an iconic part of what this season has to offer. I believed until I was in fifth grade! A story for another season!

Of course, there is no Christmas season without the birth of Christ. I was born and raised a Catholic by a staunch Catholic mother. I loved midnight Mass; however, I was likely a handful for Mom because I was tired by that hour. Every Advent, I looked forward to seeing, in our church, the front left corner of the altar where five, six, seven trees stood decorated with the center focus being the Nativity scene. On Christmas Eve, we’d go up to the kneeler in front of it and pray. I’ll admit, I always wondered if Santa was visiting our home while doing this. It was, indeed, a magical night. I hope you have memories of magic too.

I’ve enjoyed our travels together here this month. May you and yours have a Christmas filled with happiness and memories to last a lifetime. Next week … 2019 recap or 2020 vision? Hmmm...

Time’s up! See you next week!