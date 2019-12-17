District 622 is dedicated to prioritizing student voice and leadership. In addition to many leadership programs at the high school level, and a recent launch of an elementary leadership program, District 622 recently kicked off its inaugural Middle School Leadership Council on Nov. 5.

Last year, our Elementary Leadership Council was first created. The group included two fourth- and two fifth-grade students from each of our nine elementary schools. These student leaders came together to create strategies for making our schools welcoming to newcomers. Please visit https://vimeo.com/isd622/elemleadership18-19 to watch the 2018-19 Elementary Leadership Summit video.

At the end of last year, each site received a Buddy Bench. Buddy Benches are a place on the playground where students can go if they are lonely or looking for a friend. Students know that if someone is sitting on the Buddy Bench, they can sit next to them and ask them to play or sit and talk with them. It is a simple and beautiful way to decrease loneliness among young students.

This year, students who were then fifth graders in the Elementary Leadership Council have now moved on to middle school. Together, they are now forming our first-ever Middle School Leadership Council, which connects students across our three middle schools to focus student leaders to build up their school and local communities. In partnership with the Voyageur Outward Bound School Twin Cities Center, students are participating in six field trips that take them out of their comfort zone and help them to dive deeper into what it means to be a team of leaders.

During a recent field trip, students created a team flag. Each student drew their hand on the flag and wrote what they brought to the group. The words “work together and trust each other” were written in the center of the flag as a reminder that all team members agree this is both their definition of what it means to be a team and their mission going forward.

We are thrilled to have student voice driving our important work of improving outcomes for 622 learners!

Christine Tucci Osorio is the superintendent for School District 622.