We’ve entered a new phase of the Red Wing Bridge project and we’re thankful for the approximately 100 people who came out Nov. 21 for the brief, but ceremonial ribbon-cutting event to mark the start of traffic on the new bridge.

This is a season of giving thanks and the entire project crew has gratitude for the support from the community. It was a cold, blustery day on Nov. 21 to celebrate traffic and thus far the new phase of the work has started well as winter begins.

The finishing touches

If you’ve traveled over the new bridge, you’ve seen that work still continues on it. There is railing work, work on the spires, as well work on the pedestrian and bicycle path.

Meanwhile, you’ve probably seen crews on the old bridge, who began cutting concrete in late November to begin removing the bridge deck, the first step in eventually removing the bridge.

Crews will have to cut and remove the concrete before they can begin cutting up the steel bridge’s frame for removal. Watch for more information in the future on how that process will unfold. It’s another of the many complex stages that will take place in this project before it wraps up late in the summer of 2020.

As you drive the new bridge, you’ll see some changes in traffic. There will be more changes next year once we complete the connecting roads on the Wisconsin side, so for now you’ll still use the 825th Street detour to get to the harbor and its businesses.

Coming back over into Minnesota, you’ll see the split of traffic where motorists can choose to go into downtown Red Wing via the slip ramp or use the button hook ramp to either continue on Highway 61 or take a different route. Signs direct your options as you approach this split.

We’ll be looking at the signs to see if there are any changes that can be made noting downtown Red Wing or its historic district.

Routing signs

A Minnesota Department of Transportation sign technician will drive the site and make some suggestions on downtown wayfinding signs that might be allowed to be added to Highway 63 prior to the button-hook ramp/slip ramp split. There are rules that limit the type of sign or if there is room for a specific sign including sign spacing and permitting restrictions. The sign pointing to the slip ramp into Red Wing says “Hwy 58 and W. 3rd St.” Please stay tuned as we work through this process.

Even with signs, it’s a good time for merchants, restaurants and others in Red Wing to prepare their online instructions and any advertising they do to reflect the updated access for motorists to come right into downtown.

This update is just another way we’re trying to ensure that you know about the work and have an opportunity to learn about the significant bridge that’s being built in your community. We’ve appreciated the welcome you’ve provided over the past two years.

I noted the celebration last month. Another, but much bigger event is in the very early planning stages for the completion of the project in August 2020. Keep an eye out for more details as we progress in the new year.