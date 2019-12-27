"Ask The Chief” allows readers access to useful information about law enforcement issues in Red Wing. This communication tool has been developed to enhance community policing efforts by providing residents and visitors with the opportunity to ask questions about local laws, programs and the department in general.

Submit your question to askthe.policechief@ci.red-wing.mn.us.

Q: I was wondering what the regulations are on snowmobiles and accessing the nearby trails from the city?

A: Thank you for your question. Snowmobile operators may use the “city streets” if they comply with the following conditions:

Use the most right-hand lane which is used for vehicle traffic in the same direction;

Use the city streets only as a means of traveling in as direct a route as practicable to a destination outside the city or in as direct a route as practicable to an area within the city which the council may have designated for the use of snowmobiles; and

The use of any trunk, county state-aid or county highway shall be limited as set forth in Minnesota Statutes, Section 84.87, as it may be amended from time to time.

It is a misdemeanor offense for any snowmobile to operate:

On the portion of any right of way of any public highway, street, road, trail or alley used for motor vehicle travel (exception for “city streets”).

On boulevards within any public right of way.

On private property of another without specific permission of the owner or person in control of the property.

On any other public place, except as may be specifically permitted by other provisions of Red Wing City Code.

Other requirements of the City Code:

When crossing city streets and highways, must come to a complete stop prior to crossing and then cross at an angle of 90 degrees to the direction of the street/highway.

Must be over the age of 14 years with a snowmobile safety permit.

Must not exceed 15 mph.

Must not operate a snowmobile with 100 feet of an ice skating rink or sledding area.

More information and complete copy of City Code can be found on the city website -- www.red-wing.org -- under City Code, or by contacting the Police Department at the administrative number, 651-267-2600.

References

1. Red Wing City Code, Chapter 8, Traffic. Located online at: http://lf.ci.red-wing.mn.us/weblink/0/doc/117960/Page1.aspx