Q: Could you help me share with the citizens of Red Wing that it is now easier to get disability plates? The new law helped my elderly dad get his disability plates from his physical therapist who is assisting with my dad's recovery.

A: I sure will, you are referring to HF211*/SF653/CH3 a new law that became effective on Aug. 1, 2019. This new law adds licensed physical therapists to the list of health professionals who can provide a medical statement to obtain disability plates and permits. I am glad this new law helped make your dad's recovery easier.

A letter from a licensed physical therapist can be used for requesting disability plates and permits, making it easier to obtain these plates or permits for those who need them. Rep. Jennifer Schultz. DFL-Duluth, and Sen. Jeff Howe, R-Rockville, sponsored the bill. HF211*/SF653/CH3.

