“Ask The Chief” allows readers access to useful information about law enforcement issues in Red Wing. This communication tool has been developed to enhance community policing efforts by providing residents and visitors with the opportunity to ask questions about local laws, programs and the department in general.
Submit your question to askthe.policechief@ci.red-wing.mn.us.
Generally one answer a week is posted RWPD social media sites and printed in the Red Wing Republican Eagle.
Q: Do you have a handy list of police numbers that I can post onto my fridge?
A: Sure.
EMERGENCY 24 HOURS
Police …………………………... 911
NON-EMERGENCY 24 HOURS
Red Wing Police ……………… 651-385-3155
Landlord Training ……………..651-267-2609
(renter training, landlord training, background checks)
Emergency Management……..651-267-2611
General Administration ….…...651-267-2600
Evidence ……………………….. 651-267-2653
Investigations …………………. 651-267-2889
Records ………………………….651-267-2613
(There may be a fee for reports depending on the number of copies requested and the time needed to compile the information.)
Firearms Permits………………..651-267-2613
Golf Cart Permits………………..651-267-2605
ATV/UTV Permits………………..651-267-2605
Crime Stoppers………………..1-800-222-8477
Clean up Road Kill………………651-385-3674 (NOT on private property – City Streets ONLY)
Safe Harbor……………………..1-866-223-1111