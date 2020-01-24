“Ask The Chief” allows readers access to useful information about law enforcement issues in Red Wing. This communication tool has been developed to enhance community policing efforts by providing residents and visitors with the opportunity to ask questions about local laws, programs and the department in general.

Submit your question to askthe.policechief@ci.red-wing.mn.us.

Generally one answer a week is posted RWPD social media sites and printed in the Red Wing Republican Eagle.

Q: Do you have a handy list of police numbers that I can post onto my fridge?

A: Sure.

EMERGENCY 24 HOURS

Police …………………………... 911

NON-EMERGENCY 24 HOURS

Red Wing Police ……………… 651-385-3155

Landlord Training ……………..651-267-2609

(renter training, landlord training, background checks)

Emergency Management……..651-267-2611

General Administration ….…...651-267-2600

Evidence ……………………….. 651-267-2653

Investigations …………………. 651-267-2889

Records ………………………….651-267-2613

(There may be a fee for reports depending on the number of copies requested and the time needed to compile the information.)

Firearms Permits………………..651-267-2613

Golf Cart Permits………………..651-267-2605

ATV/UTV Permits………………..651-267-2605

Crime Stoppers………………..1-800-222-8477

Clean up Road Kill………………651-385-3674 (NOT on private property – City Streets ONLY)

Safe Harbor……………………..1-866-223-1111