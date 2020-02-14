Any new Instant Pot fans out there? It is truly a new fish in the pond so I will try to reel you in with more stories and facts of the Instant Pot.

The Instant Pot is both a pressure cooker and a slow cooker. A slow cooker, by itself, does not necessarily need added water and it does not reach the same heat range as an Instant Pot. I still like my oval Crock Pot (slow cooker) for things like meatballs and scalloped potatoes in part because it is easy to serve from.

The Instant Pots come in several sizes; 3, 6 and 8 quart, and some have more options but it appears that the 6 quart is the most popular at this time. (Daughter Nissa got a beautiful purple colored one from QVC so there are color options out there). Study the cover handles and the pot handles and you will see that they are designed to fit one into another so you can stand the cover on the pot and not have to hunt it down later. How cool is that?

Once you get serious about using the Instant Pot you may want to consider getting an extra inner pot, especially if you are a yogurt maker. If you don't have one on-hand, the 7-inch springform pan, ½ size Bundt pan and the small angel food pan that fit the 6-quart Instant Pot are available. Things like 8-ounce and 4-ounce glass jars for jam and flan may already be in your cupboards.

It is almost unbelievable what you can make in an Instant Pot. I compiled a list to give you an idea of how versatile it can be. The list includes cough syrup, hard lotion bars, vanilla extract, chicken and other broths, crème brulee, angel food cake, quick soak dried beans, popcorn, meatloaf, Denver omelet frittatas, flan, ginger ale, and reheat leftovers. Google could probably keep you looking for weeks to find all the things and recipes to use with your Instant Pot. Cookbooks are flowing also but be sure to give them a good read first to see if they contain enough items that you would use. Magazines are devoting more and more time to Instant Pot cooking and remember your good friend, the local library, has a wide range of reading for your use.

In computer land, I found one source that really appealed to me. Karen from 365 Days is a blog that has been around for 11 years but I just found it recently. She sends out info every day or so but you can opt for once a week. You will be getting the latest recipe ideas to use the Instant Pot and what is new on this site. This is just one of many blog sites so check out a few and see what appeals to you.

Can the Instant Pot be replaced by something in the future? (Note that “Instant Pot” is a brand name that became the descriptor of the product but is being made by several different companies). It will take something really great to do that. I don't think washing the dishes is going to become available on a cooking machine. But there are other new things — including an Instant Pot that also is an air fryer by Ninja so you have crisp products. There is a blender that can blend things and then cook them in the same vessel. This blend-and-cook process would be good for things like soups and sauces. At present, I see both Instant Pot and Ninja have blenders. Instant Pot also has an 8 quart out that has built in sous vide!

Maybe the Instant Pot might be the answer for an awesome Valentine’s Day meal. That event will be upon us in a wink of an eye and maybe a cheesecake might be called for. You could also use some cheesecake to help continue spring garden planning. Yes, we sure can multitask!



