The Instant Pot high horse is back for one more round. I am kind of like the old dog that gets hold of something and has a very hard time letting it go!

This week one of the things I will cover are things that are dear to many hearts; yummy drinks for all seasons. I have discovered that Pinterest is full of ideas for this enjoyment.

Be advised that you may get very thirsty reading the following list that includes blackberry Italian soda, infused water, hot spicy apple cider, white hot chocolate, hibiscus tea, peppermint vanilla latte, dairy free hot chocolate and sweet tea.

Some of the sweet tea recipes contained an interesting fact that “brewing” tea in the Instant Pot produces an excellent non-bitter tea. They said a touch of baking soda put in with the water and tea bags keeps the bitter taste away. Another fact they state is after the water, tea bags and touch of soda completes its manual setting after four or five minutes, let it go down naturally. This is supposed to add a rich, full flavor with the pressure still in place but no longer heating. You can certainly run your own trials and find out what works for you.

Are you puzzled what the term “pot in a pot” means? In Instant Pot language it means you use an oven-proof container that you put your food in, and then that pot is put in the main pot with a trivet and water. Usually the “inner pot” is covered with foil to keep the steam out of it.

Still have room for a few more tips? Do not attempt to thicken sauces in the Instant Pot at the start of processing, use the saute button just before serving and add thickener at that time. Always put dry pasta on top of the items you have in the pot, never the bottom. The reverse is true for meat; always put that on the bottom first. Yes, you can start with frozen items.

The list goes on with other notes of things not to do. It is said that an extension cord will add considerable time to the processing time. It is probably safer in the long run to avoid extension cords anywhere in your kitchen.

Milk, by itself, does not make a good liquid to use in your Instant Pot because its proteins clump together and burn very easily at high heat. It will make a royal mess in the bottom of your pot. There are a number of milk recipes that use the inner pot.

The all important “they” people say do not store your Instant Pot with the cover in place. The cover should be stored upside down with the seal removed. They also say not to move your filled pot by the lid handle, use the pot handles. Also do not force the lid off as there still may be lots of hot steam inside. The lid gets very hot; much hotter than the sides.

Your Instant Pot does need cleaning and a good way to make sure you are doing it right is to Google how to do it. They probably will mention that you should remember to clean that little thing that is for the back of the pot to catch drips. Most people lose them right off the bat so maybe it will not need any cleaning. Also do not place your pot in areas where the steam will harm things like cupboard bottoms, curtains, hanging plants, etc. These are common sense things and should not keep you from using your Instant Pot.

I hope these articles were of value to you and ask if you have questions. Together we should be able to come up with an answer.

Let's have a toast of good cheer with a delightful meal in honor of the Instant Pot!