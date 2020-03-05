According to a Deseret News article by Anne Wallace on Jan. 27, a “survey shows 67% of millennials find taking care of plants a challenge.”

I wonder how they would do with air plants? Just kidding.

In my family, I’m known as having a green thumb. However, I’ve managed to kill a couple of African violets, an azalea and a bonsai plant.

My list of successes is far greater, though. Even when starting from a seed. They include an umbrella plant that tried to take over my living room and a castor bean plant that needed more water constantly.

I think the Green Thumb Award should really go to my grandmother. She grew a plant I never knew the name of. Its pointed, variegated green leaves grew in a whorl that formed a “pitcher” to catch water droplets. It never flowered. Simply grew out from a root extension under the soil. It loved the sun and could be watered moderately; although, it didn’t die if it got a tad drier at times.

My grandmother passed away in 1981. My mother, who does not have a green thumb, managed to keep a shoot alive for many years thereafter.

I cultivated some of the shoots as well and still have this multi-generational plant, hardy as ever.

This plant is kind of like a person’s spirit, which is as resilient “as all get-out,” as my grandmother would say. In other words, it thrives, despite the odds.

A human spirit doesn’t need a gallon of water when just a drop or two will do. Varying amounts of shade and sun can work.

In fact, when it comes to a person’s spirit, you need a little shade to make the light shine brighter later on. If a spirit has too much light, one wonders if it has ever known a hardship.

Either way, resilience keeps a spirit alive. It makes the best use of today. It opens toward tomorrow, while remembering the past.

One’s spirit ignites with proper nourishment to help a person grow into her or his best self.

Many nutrients help a spirit, like encouragement, satisfaction, positivity and resolution, to name a few.

A whole book could be written about nurturing a human’s spirit.

But, for this column, resilience means to never give up striving to be your very best, despite the odds.

Like my grandmother’s whatchamacallit plant. It seems easy enough to care for. But I’ll never take it for granted. Because it represents my grandmother.

As for the Brown Thumbs out there, you can always start out with an ivy or a philodendron. They’re both pretty easy to grow. Or a sunflower.

Whether you’re into plants or spirits (the human kind), I hope yours grows, too.

As always, I will strive to add a dose of realism, while putting some worth in your while.