Minnesota politicians habitually capitalize on voter ignorance. Too often, media outlets parrot hysterical claims instead of making an effort to debunk them. One prime example is the current hysteria regarding disclosure of party affiliation with the return of the presidential primary to Minnesota.

From the hysterical statements and coverage, one could get the false impression that requiring voters to declare party affiliation before voting in a primary established for nominating presidential candidates is the most immediate threat upon our privacy and liberty. The current “cancel culture” fad where people see nothing wrong with ostracizing other people for having different viewpoints or party affiliations is leading to even more hysteria.

RELATED: Minnesota House passes party privacy bill for presidential primaries

Actually, most of the United States already requires voters to declare party affiliation before voting in presidential nominating elections, be they caucuses or primaries. Many states require voters to register by party affiliation or non-affiliation prior to Election Day. Some states allow previously-declared independents to affiliate on the day of election and then participate in that primary. Such affiliation is public data for states that use primaries in the nomination process. This can embarrass prospective candidates if a person seeking nomination for office from one political party is discovered to only have a record of being affiliated with a different party. Such revelations can be useful information for partisan voters when vetting candidates. Having to declare party affiliation also reduces the potential for mischievous voters sabotaging the other party's primary in hopes of getting a weaker opponent chosen to run against a strong candidate in the general election. Without party affiliation being accessible at least to party leaders in this presidential nomination cycle, Republicans can anonymously meddle in the nomination choice of the opposing party, and in some future election you will see Democrats enabled to meddle in a hotly-contested Republican primary.

Hopefully these examples help demonstrate how disclosure of party affiliation in primary elections serves a public purpose and protects the 1st Amendment right of freedom of association, where people can make their own determinations of who their associates in a group will be. If Republicans this year can force a weak general-election nominee upon the Democrats by anonymously voting in the Democratic primary, that freedom is violated.

There is a way to keep party affiliation from becoming public information and still protect freedom of association: get government out of the candidate-selection nomination process. Primary elections in Canada and Europe are typically run by the parties themselves. Alternatively, there is the caucus system people complained about four years ago, because they could not tolerate the inconvenience of overcrowded chaos. But in that system, you could only vote in the caucus you attended, and the list of Democratic or Republican caucus attendees was not compiled by or disclosed to the state.

This year’s taxpayer-funded, government-conducted presidential primary election infringes most upon the freedoms of people who do not want to affiliate with or support major political parties. Their taxes support an election being held only to select party nominees, and the parties get the additional benefit of this election creating a database of affiliated members for them. At the very least, the major political parties should be paying for the state conducting nominating elections and compiling member lists for them; perhaps in proportion to the number of people that vote in each party’s primary. This year, the Democrats would be charged the most because they would obtain the biggest list of members from the state, whereas a weakly-contested primary would generate fewer voters and smaller charges. Why has this type of discussion been absent among media and public officials? Maybe because hysteria makes more people think they have to follow them.