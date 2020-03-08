There were two men who went fishing. One man was an experienced fisherman; the other wasn’t. Every time the experienced fisherman caught a big fish, he put it in his ice chest to keep it fresh. But, whenever the inexperienced fisherman caught a big fish, he threw it back. He only kept the smaller fish he caught.

The experienced fisherman watched this go on all day and finally got tired of seeing this man waste good fish. So he asked him, “Why do you keep throwing back all the big fish you catch?”

The inexperienced fisherman replied, “Well … I only have a small frying pan.”

Sometimes, like that fisherman, we throw back the big plans, big dreams, big jobs, big challenges, and the big opportunities that God gives us. Why? Our faith is too small. Our focus and attention are on the wrong things. We laugh at that fisherman who didn’t figure out that all he needed was a bigger frying pan; yet how willing are we to look in the mirror and ask the tough questions? How ready are we to ask God and believe God to help us overcome or persevere through a seemingly insurmountable problem or challenge?

How are we to respond when we’ve done our best and are pushing our limits and life just doesn’t seem to get any better or any easier?

Relationships are complicated. Bad things happen. People don’t always play fair. You are finding yourself traveling a road you never intended to be on? Maybe you just feel like giving in or giving up?

Yet, there is something deep inside you that says there is something more to this life than what you are experiencing. I believe that God wants you to know that whenever you feel at the end of your rope, you are not at the end of HOPE! Why? NOTHING’S TOO HARD FOR GOD! He knows no limitations, He never fails, He loves you, and he wants to help you through this journey called life!

Jeremiah 32:27 says, “I am the Lord, the God of all the peoples of the world. Is anything too hard for me?”

Perhaps, like the disciples, we need to ask Jesus to increase our faith. Our faith in God does not make our life’s troubles disappear; rather, it makes our difficulties appear less fearsome because it puts them in the right perspective. Whatever we focus on gets bigger in our minds and in our souls! Whether it’s a problem or a possibility, trust that God will give you the grace to live confidently into anything that he brings your way.