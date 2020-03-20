“Ask The Chief” allows readers access to useful information about law enforcement issues in Red Wing. This communication tool has been developed to enhance community policing efforts by providing residents and visitors with the opportunity to ask questions about local laws, programs and the department in general.

Q: Now that the snow is melting, I notice a lot of dog waste in some front yards and empty lots along my walking route. Does the city have a law regarding the cleaning up of dog waste?

A: Yes, Red Wing City Code, Chapter 10 Public Protection, Crimes and Offenses, Section 10.09 Animal Waste states that an owner/handler that allows a dog, cat or other animal to defecate upon public property or the property of another, must clean up the excrement immediately. In private yards, the owner/handler shall not permit animal waste to accumulate for more than seven days, or in the case of multiple animals on the property, not to exceed three days. Once cleaned up, the animal waste must be properly disposed of.

The City Code also requires animal owner/handlers to be in possession of the materials/supplies needed to clean up behind their pet, while walking the animal on public property or the private property of another and dispose of it in a sanitary manner.

Failure to clean up behind your animal or to walk your dog, cat or other animal on public property or the private property of another without the means to clean up behind them are guilty of a misdemeanor offense.





