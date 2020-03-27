Q: Is there an ordinance regarding loud mufflers? I live on a street that has several cars leaving a nearby residential area that are very loud. Most are on purpose and especially late at night.

A: Yes, state law covers muffler vehicle noise. Minnesota State Statutes 169.69, Muffler. States, “Every motor vehicle shall at all times be equipped with a muffler in good working order which blends the exhaust noise into the overall vehicle noise and is in constant operation to prevent excessive or unusual noise.

Red Wing ordinance covers other vehicle noises such as horns and other audible noises from vehicles and dynamic engine brakes on trucks.

Violations of the muffler laws is a petty misdemeanor, which requires that an officer must witness/observe the violation to write a citation. In the past, when someone that has a “loud” muffler observes a marked squad car, they normally drive in a manner that does not cause the muffler to be very loud, preventing the officer from stopping them.

If you observe a loud vehicle, let us know the license plate and time of day that the noise is occurring and we will try to watch for the violation. You can notify us at the non-emergency number 651-385-3155 or via email.





References

1. Minnesota Statute 169.69, Muffler, located online at: https://www.revisor.mn.gov/statutes/2019/cite/169.69

2. City of Red Wing Code, Section 10.17 Noise, located online at: http://lf.ci.red-wing.mn.us/weblink/0/doc/159293/Page1.aspx





