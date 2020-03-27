I have not found the right time to go down to the basement and check out the canna program but I will let you know when I get the courage to do that. Maybe, I will have to fix a special drink before the trip to see if I will be arrested for taking the life away from cannas. I will have to haul them up as beautiful objects that will be planted out to thrive in the summer sun or in buckets of mush for the compost pile.

The thought of spring so near may have us confused if we want the good comfort food that permits lots of baking and cooking or if the spring side will be bringing in lighter food needs. There is still lots of time to do the pot roast and bread and use the oven to warm away any chills. I would think that not all of you loyal readers have converted to total Instant Pot cooking so some of you are still interested in oven cooking and baking.

In my search for the ½ size Bundt pan for the Instant Pot, I happened upon a history story of the Bundt pan, and I also had received a cookbook on Bundt classic recipes. I still love cookbooks and have a large number of them, but I must admit that if I do need a recipe, I will most likely Google it. The cookbooks are there for times I need to feel paper recipes and hold the house down in case of high winds.

H. David Dalquist owned the Nordic Ware Company in St. Louis Park, Minn., and made various kinds of cast aluminum products. In 1950 he had a request from the Hadassah Society, a Jewish women's group, who wanted to have a way to recreate a traditional Kugelhopf. It originated in Eastern Europe hundreds of years ago for special gatherings and family celebrations. Bakers had discovered that putting a metal tube in the middle of the pan made the cake bake more evenly and rise higher.

The original name was “Bund” and somehow it got changed to “Bundt.” History is lost as to how it happened but it could have been a trademark thing or a way to distance the company from the German-American Bund which was a pro Nazi organization.

I think I had read a story about how the Hadassah group held Bundt cake sales and made enough money to build a number of hospitals overseas.

The Bundt pan stayed in the shadows until 1966 when the second-place winner made The Tunnel of Fudge Cake in a Bundt pan. (And who remembers the first-place winner?”) The company was making 30,000 pans a day to keep up with the wild demand for the Bundt pan. The frosting mix that made the tunnel possible has not been made for a number of years but a recipe has been developed (Google it) that will do the same thing as the mix.

I recall visiting the original site where the company made products and had a “seconds” shop. It had a very distinct smell but wonderful prices. Years ago they created a sales shop at a different location and carry a large number of the hundreds of baking and cooking products they make. New Bundt pan designs keep popping up and I would think if one was to have one of each ever made it would have to fill up a good-sized kitchen.

Many different kinds of sweets and savories are made in a Bundt pan so they have gone well beyond their original intended use. I also noted in research that the Bundt history has a number of varied facts and spellings but they all agree on who started the ball rolling on the Bundt cake pan that is known all around the world today.