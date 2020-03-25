Whenever there’s an “elephant in the room,” it’s weird to be talking about anything else.

You know the tone for my column tends to be lighthearted. I find humor in life’s ins and outs.

However, this month, with so many more pressing concerns on people’s minds, trying to make light of the matter just won’t do.

Of course, I’m referring to the coronavirus and its effect on our health and economy. I won’t pretend to have a crystal ball, but I have acquired a bit of life experience.

For instance, when I was in my 20s, I never wanted to stay home. There were too many exciting things to do. I could travel, visit museums, go hiking, take photos, etc.

While I don’t regret any of those experiences and still practice some of them, I cherish my time at home now more than I ever did.

I have plenty of reading material, the cookware I need, and more than enough to do on my computer and around the house. I talk to other people when I feel the need, either workwise or socially. I exercise as often as I can.

With the new temporary restrictions on our mobility, I see it as extra time to tackle items I couldn’t get to before.

Yet, I realize some people aren’t used to being alone or isolated.

To them, I say you can worry about the restrictions. But there are other alternatives. You can also open your eyes to the possibilities.

Every problem deserves a viable solution. That solution could come from anywhere, even from you, if you think about it.

When you’re younger, it’s easy to want to be entertained. Sometimes you miss forging those deeper connections. You may not take the time to reflect on past events or on what might lie ahead.

Now you have the time. Consider it a gift to observe and to create something better.

Maybe dust off the board games and play them with a family member. Offer to help make the meals. Get an early start on spring cleaning. Start gardening. Or learn a new skill.

If you’re working from home, it’s time to set the rules for work and play. I’ve found that a little bit of discipline does wonders for productivity.

Nobody gets excited about structure, but structure breeds habits. Good habits lead to discipline.

These uncertain times will test our mettle. We’ll either focus on what’s most important or bicker about what doesn’t really matter.

What are the certain measures you can take? Discipline yourself through good habits:

Wash your hands often

Eat right

Exercise

Learn the art of conversation, via the phone or other remote channels

Be resourceful and think creatively

Be productive. Idle minds fret. Active minds ponder

Above all, cherish your blessings

We each have blessings. Sometimes we don’t focus on them, but they’re there. Perhaps it’s a child who thinks the world of you. All she or he wants is to spend a little more time with you.

Or an elderly loved one who wants one more conversation.

Or the fact that you’ve already achieved so much. What else is possible for you? This is something worth noodling about.

Whatever your blessings are, they’ll help you find the strength to take those certain measures in these uncertain times.

I wish you all good health, safety and happiness.

As always, I will strive to add a dose of realism, while putting some worth in your while.