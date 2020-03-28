I have been doing a lot of shed antler hunting lately. I like spending time out in the woods so it doesn’t matter if it’s for bow hunting, mushroom hunting or ginseng hunting. It just happens to be shed hunting season, so that’s what I’m doing right now. It’s good for me to spend time away from people with everything going on in the world right now. Shed hunting allows me to practice social distancing to the highest degree, but I wonder about the rest of the world. Our actions and our efforts tie us all together.

“The achievements of an organization are the results of the combined efforts of each individual.” — Vince Lombardi

Usually I take a tongue-and-cheek approach to my outdoor pursuits but today’s focus is about us and our current state of the world. Spending so much time outdoors gives me a lot of time to think about this. I have several ideas that even in the smallest of ways, will help our fight against COVID-19.

It’s terrific that our state and county parks are open. Providing an outdoor activity/diversion is a very good thing. The more people who get outside means the less they are in direct proximity to others. The outdoors is a vast wide-open space and social distancing in this type of setting is pretty easy to accomplish. I would like to see all entrance fees be suspended for now. Let’s promote discovering the outdoors and eliminate any reasons not to. In addition to that, when our crisis is over how many first timers will return to the parks after finding out how wonderful they are? First order of business is to make these venues available to everyone, no matter what.

Another outdoor-related idea is to open fishing seasons as soon as the ice is off of our lakes. It would help get more people outside. I also think that all fishing license fees should be suspended immediately. I know this is a pretty crazy idea but we live in a crazy world right now. In addition to all the same reasons that I mentioned for opening our parks up, those same reasons apply here. It would be a great diversion for a lot of us to be able to get out on the water.

In a semi-related matter, we should stop using the word “cancel” and replace it with “postpone.” Using the word cancel means that we have altered our lives again and we are giving something up. Postpone gives us hope that it will happen. Let’s keep the word “hope” in our lives.

Lastly, and I just thought of this: if you have a turkey tag for this spring, you are free to use that tag during any season. If your tag isn’t until late May, no worries, get out there in April and enjoy your hunt and the outdoors. Again this is all about removing the roadblocks in getting people outdoors and back to something that makes sense. It’s stress free, and somewhat normal.

I’m serious about everything I wrote about. We need to be calm, courteous and good teammates. Get outside, take a walk and be well.

“People who work together will win, whether it be against complex football defenses, or the problems of modern society.” — Vince Lombardi