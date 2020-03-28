Remember the standard running joke when returning to school in September and having to write a response to the essay prompt, “What did you do during summer break?” Well, there’s a new one for 2020. “What did you do during the quarantine?” Let’s pursue question this week.

It's a safe bet to say none of us are enjoying much of anything about what this crisis is doing to our daily lives. However, the simple truth of it is it’s happening, and we have to abide by what we’re being told to do, so sooner than later we can return to living again. Here’s how I’m passing the hours.

On the Saturday before Super Bowl Sunday, I bought a new 65-inch 4K HD Sony television. I decided to treat myself. I enjoy movies and television watching, so I knew I’d even be more appreciative if I had a larger screen. Mind you, I had a 50-inch before. I believe I told you about my new venture into the world of YouTube TV and the various streaming services. Consequently, I have plenty to watch to help the long days seem less long. I have Hulu, Disney+, Netflix and Amazon Prime. Some of what I’ve watched: the entire second season of Amazon’s “Jack Ryan,” HBO’s “The Outsider,” Netflix’s “Locke and Key” and “The Stranger.” I am presently watching Showtime’s “Homeland,” HBO’s “Westworld,” and Hulu’s “Castle Rock.” Aside from that, I am a regular Blockbuster here in my home as I like buying DVDs. I have many. Need a movie, drive on by and I’ll toss one to ya!

If all that isn’t enough, I still enjoy watching my nostalgic channels and their shows including “Leave It To Beaver,” “Perry Mason,” “Dennis the Menace,” “Hazel,” “Flipper,” and more. At night, I watch network television with my regular shows too. So, no shortage of shows or movies to watch.

Then there’s my passion for books. Seriously, I have more books than I’ll ever be able to read. And still, I’ll buy another when one I want hits the stands. I also have comic books I’ve been buying. I can read any number of those.

From comic books to coloring books … I have recently bought some vintage coloring books featuring The Flintstones and Warner Bros. characters. Yes, I have crayons and I am coloring. Why not? Makes me feel young and honestly, I smile the entire time I’m coloring. Not sure if it’s because I’m enjoying it that much or that the little crayon in my big hand coloring a cartoon character strikes me as funny.

I also have Willy, my cat, who has a deep desire to play each and every day. Frankly, if it wasn’t for Willy, I think I’d be sitting in a corner talking to myself by now. Bad enough I talk to him. I thought the other day I even heard him respond.

Like many of you, I am finding chores to do within the house, primarily dealing with clothes who did their time. Since I am in a townhome, I have nothing to do with the exterior, but the interior has its needs, too. I have a shelf of sweatshirts that has been screaming for attention. It’s getting some.

Texting with my family and friends is at an all-time high. I am NOT a fan of texting. I am, however, tolerating it because it’s our only way of communicating beyond calling. I just got my weekly report for my screen time. It’s up this past week. Go figure.

What are you doing during the quarantine? I sincerely hope you are all staying safe and healthy. We’ll return to this topic when it warrants; however, next week is April. Perhaps we can find something different to discuss. April Fools!

