I can still remember that back in my old country grade school days, the teachers would do their bulletin boards at this time of year with something to do with “April Showers bring May Flowers.” Most of us really did not know enough about the birds and bees and some of us thought that the rain was bringing the flower seeds down during the month of April and then May took over to pop up the flowers. We did not have Google to check out the facts!

If you are not sure of what to do when in the gardening world, there are a lot of Zone 4 Gardening Calendars on ever faithful Google. When your or your neighbors' Forsythia breaks out in its lovely bright yellow blooms in what still seems like winter, you are in the gardening business. You can enjoy the fresh flowers and also can put down Preen in your perennial gardens. The one thing you should NOT be doing is digging and ripping into the soil too early. If the soil is not dry enough to work up you will be creating muddy bricks and or compacting the soil too much. Raised bed gardeners will be at an advantage as usually that soil is well prepared, dries out sooner and is at a level that is more comfortable to work at. If you are thinking about creating raised beds, now would be a great time to get that plan in operation.

Pansies are starting to show up in the gardening stores and they are a true sign of spring and hope. They can take those frosty mornings but if they are in pots they are easy to move and or cover if you want to be 100% safe. The pansies also can last a long time in the much warmer weather, especially if they are in an area that does not have direct late spring, early summer sun heat. Don't worry if your tulips and related spring bulbs come up with snow on the ground or get fresh snow on them. Almost all of them seem to be able to handle it and be sure you are not messing with pulling off the snow, etc.

If roses are part of your life, watch for the tiny red buds that turn into stems and you can then start the spring pruning operation. At this stage you will be able to tell what has died and what has lived through the winter without a lot of guessing. You can also do the first feeding along with the pruning. And yes, I am sure all you experienced pruners are wearing your really good rose pruning gloves.

April is also a good time to transplant or first planting of edible things like strawberries, rhubarb, raspberries and asparagus. Cool annual edibles can also be put down if the soil is reasonably workable and not overly wet. Those items would include radish, spinach and lettuce. These annual edibles are often items to be planted in pots which are easier to deal with than in the ground soil. They can be moved and covered if necessary if some really nasty weather sneaks up on us. After all, remember we are in Minnesota and just because a calendar says it’s time to do something does not mean that Mother Nature is giving us the right conditions to do so.

Tune into that all important “last frost” date which is vital for a large number of plantings. It's not uncommon for that date to be near May 15 or so and we are itching to get those tomato and pepper plants out. As hard as it may be, waiting until the Memorial Day time period will insure you better success with planting out those tropicals in Minnesota. Yes, I know how hard that is!