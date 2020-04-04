Does this sound familiar? You’re 8 years old and inside your home. You call your own phone number, hang up the phone, let it ring, answer it and then say, “Mom! It’s for you!” She takes the phone from your little hand as she says with this wry little smile, “Hello? Hello?” And then you nearly explode with “April Fools!” Your mom laughs and says, “You got me, you little stinker.” Sound familiar? It was one of the most popular April Fools’ jokes a little kid could attempt, despite the parent knowing full well what was coming.

I also thought I was being clever by ringing the front doorbell, running around to the back of the house, walking in through the kitchen, only to have my mom or grandmother return from the foyer at the front of the house, look at me, and say, “That was you, wasn’t it?” To which I would reply, “April Fools!” Those were the days, eh?

Maybe the best April Fools’ joke ever pulled on me occurred in my adult life, during my teaching career. It not only worked, but it had me feeling sheepish when it was all said and done.

In my career, I taught five hours of the school day, had one hour for prep and one duty hour. In the early years, few teachers liked their “duty” hours. The worst ones were lunchroom duty or supervising in-school suspension. One of the best was hallway duty where we could sit at a desk, do our work while holding wandering students accountable. Then there was study hall supervision. The best was when it could be held in the classroom of the teacher. And so begins my story.

It was the last hour of the day. I was in charge of a study hall with about 20 students. I could do work while the kids maintained a study atmosphere. A negative about supervising study hall, however, was it sometimes became a dumping ground for students with issues in the course of the day. Or a student might be assigned to study hall for the remainder of the term because a teacher requested that student be taken out of the classroom for behavior issues. That was the student no one ever wanted in their study hall. Why? If they couldn’t behave in the classroom, what do you suppose they’d do to consume 50 minutes of “study” time? They were usually a challenge.

One April 1 many years ago, I was sitting in my room, doing my work with about 20 or so kids in front of me, cooperating in making my study hall a quiet place to conduct homework. Then it began. A student came to me with a slip of paper, signed by the administrator in charge of student discipline, indicating he’d be with me the rest of the trimester. I knew this student. Shall we say “cooperation” wasn’t his middle name. With a heavy sigh, I accepted his sheet, assigned him a desk and indicated he’d need to use the time wisely.

Shortly after, two more students entered with the assistance of the administrator’s secretary. Never a good sign. These two needed to be placed in my study hall for the rest of the hour because their seventh hour teacher kicked them out of class. I was beginning to fume.

This continued and I was running out of desks. Suddenly, a line of students began entering my room, followed by the administrator, smiling. When he stepped into my room and chuckled “April Fools, Mr. Brooks,” I shook my head. I should have known! He had pulled all of these kids from the student center study hall. I should’ve known!

I’m changing my sign-off until this crisis is over, so allow me to end this week with ...

Stay healthy, stay safe, stay home and keep the faith.