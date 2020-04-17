A: Great question. Scammers love to play off your fears and always present you with a “pay now, before it’s too late” type of solution. The Federal Trade Commission estimates that Americans have lost $1.7 million to scammers since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and that number is low, as many victims are too embarrassed to admit to being scammed and fail to report the loss.

If it sounds too good to be true, it is most likely a scam. Protect your personal information, which includes, Social Security numbers, bank accounts, dates of birth, Medicare/Medicaid numbers are just some of the personal information that you should never give out over the phone, especially if you are not sure whom you are talking to.

Current scams related to the pandemic (to name a few) are:

Grandparent scam – new play on an old scam, where someone calls and claims to be your grandchild and they are sick in the hospital and need you to send them money.

Coronavirus testing kit or protective equipment to be covered under your Medicare/Medicaid and the caller is asking for your coverage number.

Stimulus check is ready to be sent, we just need your bank account information.

Undelivered goods, such as hard to find cleaning supplies that we can send you just give us payment information in advance and the items will be shipped.

Fake charities. The caller claims to be with a local nonprofit and is asking you to donate to help those in need. Do not fall for it. If you wish to donate, contact your local nonprofit that you trust.

Scammers offering to help with running errands and then running off with your money with no delivery.

Overpayment. We sent you a stimulus check, however, our finance section overpaid you and we need you to deposit the check and send us back the overpayment.

Robocalls and phishing attempts are also up. If you receive a robocall, hang up, and if you receive a phishing email (may look legitimate, however, the response email or link will look suspicious, such as a major company using a gmail response, etc.) do not click on the links. Delete immediately.

Better to be safe than sorry during this time of national and state emergency, do not give our personal information, and hang up or delete emails. To help make people more aware of the scams that are currently going around, the Federal Trade Commission created a “Scam Bingo.” Copies are available on the RWPD Facebook page or at the FTC reference link listed below.

If scammers contact you, you can report it to the FTC at www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/#crnt&panel1-1. If you suffer a financial loss, report it to your local law enforcement agency by calling 911.

1. Federal Trade Commission, coronavirus Scams, located online at www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/scam-alerts

Submit your question to askthe.policechief@ci.red-wing.mn.us Answers will be posted every Monday to the RWPD social media sites and in the Wednesday edition of the Republican Eagle.





