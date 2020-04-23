"Nothing gold can stay" is the last line in a 1923 Robert Frost poem by the same title. It means all beautiful things must end.

When the end has an expiration date, that's one thing. It's expected. We can see the clock ticking.

What has happened to high school sports this spring is unprecedented, an entire season just vanished. Runners on your mark. Get set

. Go home. Just like that. The clock never started for the spring sports season, a season River Falls High School senior track stars Payton Flood and Emily Banitt were itching to begin.

"I think I can speak for the whole senior class and say that it blows," said Flood, an All-Conference player in three-sports.

"We just have to focus on what we can control and be a positive light for others," said Banitt, a first team All-State selection on the volleyball court this past fall.

Payton Flood and Emily Banitt have more in common than just being senior class spokespeople and running track together; they have been dating each other since eighth grade and each was recently nominated as one of 16 finalists for the WIAA State Scholar-Athlete Award.

If Payton and Emily went on a movie date and Principal Luedtke made them bring every award they've won, they would need to drive a semi-truck to the Falls Theater. Emily, a four-year starter, helped the volleyball team win four conference titles, including four consecutive trips to the state tournament. Payton helped win five conference championships, including two in football, two in track, and one in basketball. If you're counting, that's nine conference titles in the boyfriend/girlfriend trophy case.

"The girls' track team would've been pretty good this year but the boys' track team was going to be really really good," said Banitt, politely hinting Payton could've likely had a sixth conference title.

Wildcat track coaches used Emily like a queen in chess. Wherever they needed extra points, Emily was strategically moved around to different events, the most versatile and valuable piece on the table.

Family matters

Payton and Emily may be the class of 2020 student-athlete king and queen, but all is not a court jester on their high school throne.

Emily's dad, Tracy, is still battling cancer and Payton's mom, Paula, had a severe MS relapse in November.

"It was really tough in the beginning but everyone picked up the slack," Payton said. "When I was young my hero was LeBron James, but now that I'm older, I realized my parents inspire me more than anyone else. The older I get, the more I appreciate all they do for us. My mom and dad are my heroes now."

Interviewed separately, I asked Payton to use one word to describe Emily off the court. He said "determined." Asked the same about Payton, Emily replied, "driven."

They not only chose a similar word about each other; the word began with the same letter. Driven and determined, though, can add up to overworked and overloaded. Outside of schoolwork, these two ultra-competitive goal-oriented high school seniors now have a daily schedule resembling a grocery store toilet paper shelf.

"It is so nice to have so many sit down family dinners and family game nights," Emily said.

"Being a three-sport athlete, we usually don't get too much time together, so it's really nice to be able to get closer with my family," Payton said.

And just like that. Simple answers from two teenagers completely flipped my outlook on the graduating class of 2020 and brought perspective. Instead of blank yearbook pages and vanishing track trophies, Rick and Paula Flood are receiving one of the most unique parental gifts before the "empty-nester" tag is applied; more quality time with their son before he runs track at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and moves away. The time will soon come when Emily Banitt will head off to Loyola University-Chicago to play volleyball and her parents, Tracy and Lisa, will be saying their goodbyes. Younger sister, Abbie, will be a pseudo only child for nine months out of the year, as both of her older sisters will be away at college.

The families of the class of 2020 will lose memories of prom and track meets, but they will, in turn, receive the precious gift of time.

If time is the gold-slayer in Robert Frost's poem, the class of 2020 and their families have been given one of the most unique gifts of all. For a few months, time slowed down and gold can stay for a little while longer.

I was doing the color commentary on a Wildcat Sports YouTube basketball broadcast when Payton Flood was a sophomore. Russ Blasius and I thought Payton looked like C. Thomas Howell in the movie "The Outsiders" and we nicknamed him Ponyboy.

Ponyboy Curtis, in S.E. Hinton's 1967 novel "The Outsiders," reads Frost's "Nothing Gold Can Stay" poem to his dying friend, Johnny Cade.

Stay gold, class of 2020, stay gold.