In response to COVID-19, people are finding refuge in nature and renewed appreciation for its many gifts. The respite nature provides is helping us better take care of ourselves and our communities.

And while it is important to address immediate needs, we must also continue tending the opportunities for a better future. After years of preparation and planning, Lake Pepin’s Habitat Restoration project is moving forward. We hope everybody takes the time to engage in the public review process, which is an easy way to give back to nature from your living room.

The Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance spearheaded habitat restoration to make tangible improvements in areas most impacted by excess sediment. The project scope and design has changed over the years, but the goa

ls have remained the same: improve water quality, habitat, and accessibility in Upper Lake Pepin.

Without this project, the ecological vitality and recreational opportunities around Bay City, Wis., would essentially disappear. LPLA championed this project because we believe that every community is equally important to the whole of Lake Pepin.

When LPLA first started, we focused on sediment reduction from the Minnesota River, which contributes 75-90% of the annual sediment load to Lake Pepin. We advocated for agricultural best management practices, interviewed upstream municipalities, participated in agency meetings, and co-hosted the Friendship Tours to cultivate mutual understanding between upstream farmers and downstream residents. After a few years, however, it became clear that working upstream wasn’t enough to protect our stretch of the Mississippi River.

Despite a statewide effort to curb erosion from the Minnesota River Basin, there has been no meaningful sediment reduction to Lake Pepin and the sediment that has arrived is causing major problems. Sediment accumulation and resuspension have wiped out valuable ecological habitat, threatened fish and wildlife declines, and reduced recreational opportunities. With sedimentation rates 10 times above normal, these impacts are getting worse and proliferating downstream.

As the only nonprofit solely dedicated to Lake Pepin, LPLA recognized that local action is needed to safeguard current uses and critical parts of the lake. We broadened our strategy to include both sediment reduction and sediment management. To us, sediment reduction is important to prevent future impacts while sediment management is necessary to address current impacts and improve resiliency to ongoing sediment input.

Habitat restoration is LPLA’s first project related to sediment management, but not the last. This summer, LPLA will be collaborating with our communities to identify other projects and strategize a long-term vision for Lake Pepin. Part of that effort also involves reviewing water monitoring data and observations for local tributaries and sedimentation at their deltas.

As the global pandemic highlights our interconnectedness, we hope that everybody can celebrate the success unfolding in this one area and recognize its value for the lake as a whole. Lake Pepin is more than the sum of its parts, but all of our communities are part of the whole. Please join us at this exciting milestone to protect Lake Pepin’s legacy for future generations.

Comment by May 11

The Lake Pepin Habitat Restoration Project’s environmental assessment, tentatively selected plan, and public presentation are now available online. The Army Corps of Engineers will accept public comments until May 11. More information can also be found on the LPLA website at www.lakepepinlegacyalliance.org.